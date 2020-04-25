Palm Harbor has served the Victoria community since 1988 by providing high quality manufactured homes.
Advocate readers are taking notice by naming Palm Harbor best manufactured homes in the Best of the Best awards.
“Being selected by the Crossroads community for providing the Best of the Best of manufactured homes is and always has been a reminder to us that we should always try to improve our products, our experience and our customer’s experience," said Palm Harbor General Manager Dylan Lanier. "We will continue to deliver high quality homes at an excellent price to the community.”
Palm Harbor was the runner up in Best of the Best from 2015-2018, before capturing first place in consecutive years.
“It's the quality of our product and the fact we build above and beyond the standard code in our industry," Lanier said. "Palm Harbor is known to having homes that withstand hurricane force winds. We've weathered the storm time and time again."
When Hurricane Harvey struck Victoria in 2017, Palm Harbor had homes in the region that protected 106 families.
“It was extremely important to us," Lanier said. "We were very grateful to serve our county by providing new households for the residents that lost their homes due to the storm."
Lanier said none of the homes were damaged by Harvey.
He also gave praise to his staff for the company's success.
“The reason we’ll be here and continue to be here is the quality of our product and the fact we service our customers after the sale," Lanier said. "Our company is run by some of the most talented and knowledgeable leaders in the industry."
