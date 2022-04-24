Future Sight catches vision issues in children
Dr. Amy Kirpatrick-Hartman uses a PediaVision Spot during vision screenings for a Future Sight Clinic at Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention.

 Barclay Fernandez bfernandez@vicad.com

Professionals

Attorney

Winner - Brent and Terri Lynn Dornburg-Dornburg Law

First Runner Up - Kelly Garrett Kucera

Second Runner Up - Kliem & Associates

Third Runner Up - Jhiela Poynter

Attorney - Business Law

Winner - Kliem & Associates

First Runner Up - Business Law Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba

Second Runner Up - John Griffin

Third Runner Up - Leslie A. Werner

Attorney – Civil

Winner -Bernard Klimist

First Runner Up - Tali Villafranca

Second Runner Up -John Griffin

Tie - Third Runner Up - Jhiela Poynter

Tie Third Runner Up - Ray Reese, Cuero

Attorney - Criminal Defense

Winner -Brent and Terri Lynn Dornburg - Dornburg Law

First Runner Up - Steve Cihal

Second Runner Up-Sierra Tabone

Third Runner Up - Michael Sheppard

Attorney - Estate Planning & Probate

Winner -Kliem & Associates

First Runner Up - Jhiela Poynter

Second Runner Up - Ray Reese Cuero

Third Runner Up - Joyce Heller

Attorney-Family Law

Winner -Ashley Pall

First Runner Up - Lynn Knapp

Second Runner Up-Glenn Villafranca

Third Runner Up - Rosalind Perez

Attorney - Real Estate

Winner - Kelly Garrett Kucera

First Runner Up - Kliem & Associates

Second Runner Up - Dennis Kowalik

Third Runner Up - Ray Reese, Cuero

Car Salesman

Winner -Keith Alstrom

First Runner Up - Brandon Dolan

Second Runner Up-Ken Willis

Third Runner Up - Manny Villareal

 

Cardiologist

Winner -Dr. Harish Chandna

First Runner Up - Dr. Ajay Gaalla

Second Runner Up - Dr. Tywaun Tillman

Third Runner Up - Dr. Corey Scruggs

Charity & Non-Profit Organization

Winner -Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention

First Runner Up - Lighthouse for the Youth

Second Runner Up- Christ's Kitchen

Third Runner Up - Victoria Professional Express Network

Chiropractors

Winner -Chris Thomas

First Runner Up - Clayton Franke

Second Runner Up-Morris Chiropractic

Third Runner Up - Dreier Chiropractic

Dentist

Winner -Brittany Stafford, DDS

First Runner Up - Zboril Dental Center

Second Runner Up-David R Rivera DDS

Third Runner Up - Rachel Heard

Family Doctor/FNP/PA

Winner -Armando Diaz

First Runner Up - Paul Willers, D.O., Cuero Medical Clinic

Second Runner Up - Ngoc Duran, FNP

Third Runner Up - Ginger Carver, Mind Body Wellness

Financial Institution

Winner - TDECU Victoria Mockingbird

First Runner Up - Crossroads Bank

Second Runner Up - TrustTexas Bank

Third Runner Up -The First State Bank

Financial Planners

Winner -Michele Rohde - Rohde Financial Grp of Ameriprise

First Runner Up - Edward Jones - Financial Advisor,  Daylan K Gwosdz, AAMS

Second Runner Up - Edward Jones - Financial Advisor, Kenneth French

Third Runner Up - Prosperity Bank - Victoria - Main

Funerals Services

Winner -Rosewood Funeral Chapel

First Runner Up - Grace Funeral Home

Second Runner Up - Freund Funeral Home

Third Runner Up - Angel Lucy's Funeral Homes

Insurance Agency

Winner -State Farm Diana Escalante

First Runner Up - Buesing Insurance

Second Runner Up - Buddy Young Insurance

Third Runner Up - Texas Farm Bureau Insurance

Insurance Agent

Winner - Diana Escalante

First Runner Up - Beth Trcka

Second Runner Up - Russell Buesing

Third Runner Up - Paul Summers

Monuments & Memorials

Winner -Monuments of Victoria

First Runner Up - Surface Burial Vault & Monuments

OBGYN

Winner - Dr. Melissa Wilson

First Runner Up - Dr. Anthony McDowell

Second Runner Up - Dr. Tanya Seiler

Third Runner Up - Dr. Robert Hicks

Orthodontia

Winner -Leslie Frels, DDS MSD, Board certified orthodontist

First Runner Up - Crane Pediatric Dentistry

Second Runner Up - Dr. Lisa Heinrich-Null

Pediatric Doctor/NP/PA

Winner - Dr. Stephen Dentler

First Runner Up - Adelaida Resendez

Second Runner Up - Arnel Arquisola

Third Runner Up - Dr. Anne Vo

Photographer

Winner - John Hudgeon's Photography

First Runner Up – Caleigh Ann Photography

Second Runner Up - Sande Bilton Photography

Third Runner Up - Ray Alstrom

Podiatrist

Winner - Dr. Andrew Young

First Runner Up - Dr. Maureen Caldwell

Second Runner Up - Victoria Foot and Ankle Center

Real Estate Agency

Winner - Escalante Real Estate Group brokered by EXP Realty

First Runner Up - RE/MAX Land & Homes

Second Runner Up - Shaw Realty

Third Runner Up - Manning Real Estate Group

Real Estate Agent

Winner - Jamie Powell

First Runner Up - Brianna Escalante

Second Runner Up - Zaplac Group

Third Runner Up - Melissa Orr

Veterinarians

Winner - Main Street Animal Hospital

First Runner Up - Lone Star Animal Hospital

Second Runner Up - Crossroads Veterinary

Third Runner Up - Navarro Small Animal Clinic

Women-Owned Business

Winner - Ledwig Dance Academy

First Runner Up - South Texas Strutters

Second Runner Up - Crossroads Flooring And Design

Third Runner Up - Glow 'n' Go

