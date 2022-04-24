Professionals
Attorney
Winner - Brent and Terri Lynn Dornburg-Dornburg Law
First Runner Up - Kelly Garrett Kucera
Second Runner Up - Kliem & Associates
Third Runner Up - Jhiela Poynter
Attorney - Business Law
Winner - Kliem & Associates
First Runner Up - Business Law Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba
Second Runner Up - John Griffin
Third Runner Up - Leslie A. Werner
Attorney – Civil
Winner -Bernard Klimist
First Runner Up - Tali Villafranca
Second Runner Up -John Griffin
Tie - Third Runner Up - Jhiela Poynter
Tie Third Runner Up - Ray Reese, Cuero
Attorney - Criminal Defense
Winner -Brent and Terri Lynn Dornburg - Dornburg Law
First Runner Up - Steve Cihal
Second Runner Up-Sierra Tabone
Third Runner Up - Michael Sheppard
Attorney - Estate Planning & Probate
Winner -Kliem & Associates
First Runner Up - Jhiela Poynter
Second Runner Up - Ray Reese Cuero
Third Runner Up - Joyce Heller
Attorney-Family Law
Winner -Ashley Pall
First Runner Up - Lynn Knapp
Second Runner Up-Glenn Villafranca
Third Runner Up - Rosalind Perez
Attorney - Real Estate
Winner - Kelly Garrett Kucera
First Runner Up - Kliem & Associates
Second Runner Up - Dennis Kowalik
Third Runner Up - Ray Reese, Cuero
Car Salesman
Winner -Keith Alstrom
First Runner Up - Brandon Dolan
Second Runner Up-Ken Willis
Third Runner Up - Manny Villareal
Cardiologist
Winner -Dr. Harish Chandna
First Runner Up - Dr. Ajay Gaalla
Second Runner Up - Dr. Tywaun Tillman
Third Runner Up - Dr. Corey Scruggs
Charity & Non-Profit Organization
Winner -Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention
First Runner Up - Lighthouse for the Youth
Second Runner Up- Christ's Kitchen
Third Runner Up - Victoria Professional Express Network
Chiropractors
Winner -Chris Thomas
First Runner Up - Clayton Franke
Second Runner Up-Morris Chiropractic
Third Runner Up - Dreier Chiropractic
Dentist
Winner -Brittany Stafford, DDS
First Runner Up - Zboril Dental Center
Second Runner Up-David R Rivera DDS
Third Runner Up - Rachel Heard
Family Doctor/FNP/PA
Winner -Armando Diaz
First Runner Up - Paul Willers, D.O., Cuero Medical Clinic
Second Runner Up - Ngoc Duran, FNP
Third Runner Up - Ginger Carver, Mind Body Wellness
Financial Institution
Winner - TDECU Victoria Mockingbird
First Runner Up - Crossroads Bank
Second Runner Up - TrustTexas Bank
Third Runner Up -The First State Bank
Financial Planners
Winner -Michele Rohde - Rohde Financial Grp of Ameriprise
First Runner Up - Edward Jones - Financial Advisor, Daylan K Gwosdz, AAMS
Second Runner Up - Edward Jones - Financial Advisor, Kenneth French
Third Runner Up - Prosperity Bank - Victoria - Main
Funerals Services
Winner -Rosewood Funeral Chapel
First Runner Up - Grace Funeral Home
Second Runner Up - Freund Funeral Home
Third Runner Up - Angel Lucy's Funeral Homes
Insurance Agency
Winner -State Farm Diana Escalante
First Runner Up - Buesing Insurance
Second Runner Up - Buddy Young Insurance
Third Runner Up - Texas Farm Bureau Insurance
Insurance Agent
Winner - Diana Escalante
First Runner Up - Beth Trcka
Second Runner Up - Russell Buesing
Third Runner Up - Paul Summers
Monuments & Memorials
Winner -Monuments of Victoria
First Runner Up - Surface Burial Vault & Monuments
OBGYN
Winner - Dr. Melissa Wilson
First Runner Up - Dr. Anthony McDowell
Second Runner Up - Dr. Tanya Seiler
Third Runner Up - Dr. Robert Hicks
Orthodontia
Winner -Leslie Frels, DDS MSD, Board certified orthodontist
First Runner Up - Crane Pediatric Dentistry
Second Runner Up - Dr. Lisa Heinrich-Null
Pediatric Doctor/NP/PA
Winner - Dr. Stephen Dentler
First Runner Up - Adelaida Resendez
Second Runner Up - Arnel Arquisola
Third Runner Up - Dr. Anne Vo
Photographer
Winner - John Hudgeon's Photography
First Runner Up – Caleigh Ann Photography
Second Runner Up - Sande Bilton Photography
Third Runner Up - Ray Alstrom
Podiatrist
Winner - Dr. Andrew Young
First Runner Up - Dr. Maureen Caldwell
Second Runner Up - Victoria Foot and Ankle Center
Real Estate Agency
Winner - Escalante Real Estate Group brokered by EXP Realty
First Runner Up - RE/MAX Land & Homes
Second Runner Up - Shaw Realty
Third Runner Up - Manning Real Estate Group
Real Estate Agent
Winner - Jamie Powell
First Runner Up - Brianna Escalante
Second Runner Up - Zaplac Group
Third Runner Up - Melissa Orr
Veterinarians
Winner - Main Street Animal Hospital
First Runner Up - Lone Star Animal Hospital
Second Runner Up - Crossroads Veterinary
Third Runner Up - Navarro Small Animal Clinic
Women-Owned Business
Winner - Ledwig Dance Academy
First Runner Up - South Texas Strutters
Second Runner Up - Crossroads Flooring And Design
Third Runner Up - Glow 'n' Go
