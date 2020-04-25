Advocate readers named RCR No. 1 in home builders.
This is the first year for the home builders to win.
Roland Rodriguez, the owner of the company, was proud of what they were able to accomplish.
"It's very exciting," Rodriguez said. "It shows what we have been working toward as a company is on the right track."
Rodriguez, who is confident in his company, said customers appreciate the type of service RCR provides.
"There are several builders in the area but we stick out in that we are very competitive when it comes to pricing, quality product and word of mouth," he said. "I grew up here and I think that counts for something as well. Plus the quality we put out with our social media, and of course treating people right."
One reason Rodriguez thinks people voted for the company is because of social media.
"Social media has a large influence and our presence there, people see what other builders are able to do and their product and people are able to look and see what they get," he said. "More people have access to what we are doing. Now as they are browsing they are able to follow us and see the product and what we are about as a company."
What makes RCR stand out in Rodriguez's eyes is the communication between every employee.
"I’m heavily involved in my company, I have my cellphone and everyone has it," he said. "Everyone is talking to me and I’m involved in every project in the day to day. We also strive to treat people right. When you are building someone's home it’s very personal. They are spending the largest amount of money they are ever going to spend and trusting us to treat them well. It is a business, but we deliver a great product. It's an easy process but we deliver, customers know that and talk about that."
