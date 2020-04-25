Re/Max Land and Homes
Veronica McCants, left, and Sarah Korczynsk are co-owners of Re/Max Land and Homes.

 Kathryn Cargo | kcargo@vicad.com

Re/Max Land and Homes was named best real estate agency in the Crossroads in this year's Best of the Best voting.

Re/Max Land and Homes last earned that recognition in 2018.

Co-owners Sarah Korczynsk and Veronica McCants are a mother-daughter duo who run the company and have been working side by side for 14 years.

“It’s not us that they’re voting for,” McCants previously said in 2018's Best of the Best competition. “It’s the whole office. It’s an agent that someone has worked with, and it’s all of them combined we get the votes from.”

There are more than 20 agents in the company's Victoria office.

"From the top producing new comer agent to those with more than 30 years of real estate experience, their goal is to do the best job possible for all of the clients they represent," the company's website said.

The company also has an office in Seadrift, and the biggest thing for McCants and Korczynsk is their relationship with the community. 

“It’s a really challenging business and there are never two deals that are the same,” McCants said previously. “A lot of the agents – they like that it’s a lot of variety, challenges good and bad.”

The company touts its ability to sell in the Crossroads.

"Regardless of whether you are buying, selling, investing, no one has a better understanding of ways to make the real estate process a smooth and timely event than one of our real estate professionals," the company's website said.

