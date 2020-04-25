Re/Max Land and Homes was named best real estate agency in the Crossroads in this year's Best of the Best voting.
Re/Max Land and Homes last earned that recognition in 2018.
Co-owners Sarah Korczynsk and Veronica McCants are a mother-daughter duo who run the company and have been working side by side for 14 years.
“It’s not us that they’re voting for,” McCants previously said in 2018's Best of the Best competition. “It’s the whole office. It’s an agent that someone has worked with, and it’s all of them combined we get the votes from.”
There are more than 20 agents in the company's Victoria office.
"From the top producing new comer agent to those with more than 30 years of real estate experience, their goal is to do the best job possible for all of the clients they represent," the company's website said.
The company also has an office in Seadrift, and the biggest thing for McCants and Korczynsk is their relationship with the community.
“It’s a really challenging business and there are never two deals that are the same,” McCants said previously. “A lot of the agents – they like that it’s a lot of variety, challenges good and bad.”
The company touts its ability to sell in the Crossroads.
"Regardless of whether you are buying, selling, investing, no one has a better understanding of ways to make the real estate process a smooth and timely event than one of our real estate professionals," the company's website said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.