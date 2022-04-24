Repairs & Services
Auto Body
Winner - Matula's Collision Center
First Runner Up - Atzenhoffer Chevrolet
Second Runner Up - Port Lavaca Auto Group Body Shop
Third Runner Up -Victory Collision, Victoria
Auto Repair
Winner - Vallejo Motors
First Runner Up - Slick's Oil Change
Second Runner Up – Darrell Smith Atzenhoffer Chevrolet
Third Runner Up - Custom Car Care
Auto Service
Winner - Vallejo Motors
First Runner Up - Slick's Oil Change
Second Runner Up - Big Ed's Automotive
Third Runner Up - Custom Car Care
Builders (Homes, Business, Metal, Barndominiums)
Winner - RCR Homes
First Runner Up - Helping Hands Handyman & Renovations
Second Runner Up - NTEX Construction
Third Runner Up - Steve Klein Custom Builder
Car Washes & Detailing
Winner - Courtesy Car Wash
First Runner Up - Speedy Stop
Second Runner Up -L A Detailing
Third Runner Up - Scrub A Dub Car Wash, Cuero
Carpets, Rugs & Floor Coverings
Winner - Crossroads Flooring & Design
First Runner Up - Cathy's Carpet & Interiors
Second Runner Up - Helping Hands Handyman & Renovations
Third Runner Up - Flores Tile & Flooring
Electricians
Winner - Hall Electric
First Runner Up - Goyen Electric
Second Runner Up - S & S Contracting & Electrical
Third Runner Up - Skookum Electric
Event Planner
Winner - Elegant Creations By Maggie
First Runner Up - Avi Jade Event Balloons
Second Runner Up - Sweet Occasions
Friendliest Car Dealership
Winner - Victory Buick GMC
First Runner Up - Atzenhoffer Chevrolet
Second Runner Up - Weber Motor Company
Third Runner Up - Port Lavaca Ford
Glass Company
Winner - Glass Doctor
First Runner Up - Mitchell Glass
Second Runner Up - Texas Glass and Tinting
Heating & Air Conditioning
Winner - Armer Air
First Runner Up - Aire Serv
Second Runner Up - Frio A/C & Mechanical
Third Runner Up - Victoria Air Conditioning
Internet Service Provider
Winner - TISD
First Runner Up -Suddenlink
Second Runner Up - Infinium
Third Runner Up - Sparklight
Landscaping, Lawn Service, Tree Trimming
Winner - Scott Bauer Lawn Service
First Runner Up -Call Albert Landscaping
Second Runner Up - Edge Landscaping
Third Runner Up -Garcia's Lawn & Tree Services
Pest Control
Winner - Bugmobiles Pest & Termite
First Runner Up - Citi Cash Pest & Termite
Second Runner Up - Oscar's Pest & Termite Control
Third Runner Up -Pest Solutions
Pet Boarding and Grooming
Winner - Pet Resort on Main
First Runner Up - K-9 Kuts Grooming at Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center
Second Runner Up -Bark and Bubbles
Third Runner Up - Local Pet
Plumber
Winner - Armer Air
First Runner Up - Miori Plumbing Co.
Second Runner Up - Caraway Plumbing
Third Runner Up - Vic’s Plumbing
Roofing
Winner - RCR Homes
First Runner Up - Cox Brothers Roofing
Second Runner Up - A V Cruz Roofing
Third Runner Up - American Shield Roofing and Construction
Tax Services and Preparation
Winner - Express Tax-Homer Escalante
First Runner Up - Tax Services and Preparation Bumgardner Morrison & Co.
Second Runner Up - Paul C. Teinert, CPA
Third Runner Up - Tax Services and Preparation Ilene Gohmert
