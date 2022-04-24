Vallejo Motors
Buy Now

Vallejo Motors was voted the best auto repair service and best auto service.

 Advocate File Photo

Repairs & Services

Auto Body

Winner - Matula's Collision Center

First Runner Up - Atzenhoffer Chevrolet

Second Runner Up - Port Lavaca Auto Group Body Shop

Third Runner Up -Victory Collision, Victoria

Auto Repair

Winner - Vallejo Motors

First Runner Up - Slick's Oil Change

Second Runner Up – Darrell Smith Atzenhoffer Chevrolet

Third Runner Up - Custom Car Care

Auto Service

Winner - Vallejo Motors

First Runner Up - Slick's Oil Change

Second Runner Up - Big Ed's Automotive

Third Runner Up - Custom Car Care

Builders (Homes, Business, Metal, Barndominiums)

Winner - RCR Homes

First Runner Up - Helping Hands Handyman & Renovations

Second Runner Up - NTEX Construction

Third Runner Up - Steve Klein Custom Builder

Car Washes & Detailing

Winner - Courtesy Car Wash

First Runner Up - Speedy Stop

Second Runner Up -L A Detailing

Third Runner Up - Scrub A Dub Car Wash, Cuero

Carpets, Rugs & Floor Coverings

Winner - Crossroads Flooring & Design

First Runner Up - Cathy's Carpet & Interiors

Second Runner Up - Helping Hands Handyman & Renovations

Third Runner Up - Flores Tile & Flooring

Electricians

Winner - Hall Electric

First Runner Up - Goyen Electric

Second Runner Up - S & S Contracting & Electrical

Third Runner Up - Skookum Electric

Event Planner

Winner - Elegant Creations By Maggie

First Runner Up - Avi Jade Event Balloons

Second Runner Up - Sweet Occasions

Friendliest Car Dealership

Winner - Victory Buick GMC

First Runner Up - Atzenhoffer Chevrolet

Second Runner Up - Weber Motor Company

Third Runner Up - Port Lavaca Ford

Glass Company

Winner - Glass Doctor

First Runner Up - Mitchell Glass

Second Runner Up - Texas Glass and Tinting

Heating & Air Conditioning

Winner - Armer Air

First Runner Up - Aire Serv

Second Runner Up - Frio A/C & Mechanical

Third Runner Up - Victoria Air Conditioning

Internet Service Provider

Winner - TISD

First Runner Up -Suddenlink

Second Runner Up - Infinium

Third Runner Up - Sparklight

Landscaping, Lawn Service, Tree Trimming

Winner - Scott Bauer Lawn Service

First Runner Up -Call Albert Landscaping

Second Runner Up - Edge Landscaping

Third Runner Up -Garcia's Lawn & Tree Services

Pest Control

Winner - Bugmobiles Pest & Termite

First Runner Up - Citi Cash Pest & Termite

Second Runner Up - Oscar's Pest & Termite Control

Third Runner Up -Pest Solutions

Pet Boarding and Grooming

Winner - Pet Resort on Main

First Runner Up - K-9 Kuts Grooming at Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center

Second Runner Up -Bark and Bubbles

Third Runner Up - Local Pet

Plumber

Winner - Armer Air

First Runner Up - Miori Plumbing Co.

Second Runner Up - Caraway Plumbing

Third Runner Up - Vic’s Plumbing

Roofing

Winner - RCR Homes

First Runner Up - Cox Brothers Roofing

Second Runner Up - A V Cruz Roofing

Third Runner Up - American Shield Roofing and Construction

Tax Services and Preparation

Winner - Express Tax-Homer Escalante

First Runner Up - Tax Services and Preparation Bumgardner Morrison & Co.

Second Runner Up - Paul C. Teinert, CPA

Third Runner Up - Tax Services and Preparation Ilene Gohmert

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.