Retail
Convenience Store
Winner - The Texan No. 6
First Runner Up - Cimarron Junction
Second Runner Up - 5 Points Stop
Third Runner Up - The Texan No.5
Feed Store/Pet Supply Store
Winner - Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center
First Runner Up - Dierlam Feed Store
Second Runner Up -Local Pet
Third Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center
Florist
Winner - Blissfully Yours Floral
First Runner Up - Goliad Flower Company
Second Runner Up - McAdams Floral
Third Runner Up - Kurt & Company Event Design
Formal/Bridal Wear
Winner - All About The Dress
First Runner Up - Jade & Madalynn
Second Runner Up - Bliss Formals
Third Runner Up - Encore Resale Shop
Furniture
Winner - Chesnick Furniture Co.
First Runner Up - Hall Lighting & Design Center
Second Runner Up - Ashley Furniture HomeStore - Victoria
Third Runner Up - Habitat For Humanity ReStore 4
Retail Gifts
Winner -Foster Creek Station Winner 1
First Runner Up - Hall Lighting & Design Center First Runner Up 2
Second Runner Up - Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile Second Runner Up 3
Third Runner Up - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles Second Runner Up 3
Grocery Store
Winner - H-E-B plus!
First Runner Up - Dick's Food Store
Second Runner Up - ALDI
Third Runner Up - H-E-B
Home Décor
Winner -Hall Lighting & Design Center
First Runner Up - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
Second Runner Up - Friends
Third Runner Up - Santa Rita Market
Jewelry & Watches
Winner -Green Brothers Jewelers
First Runner Up - Eichhorn Gonzales & Miller
Second Runner Up -Deutsch & Deutsch - Victoria
Third Runner Up - Encore Resale Shop
Liquor Store
Winner -Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
First Runner Up - Texas Liquor
Second Runner Up - Twin Liquors
Third Runner Up - Ranch House Spirits & Gifts
Locally Owned Clothing Store
Winner - Meraki The Boutique
First Runner Up - Dance Showcase
Second Runner Up - Jess Boutique
Third Runner Up - Nat and Jack Boutique
Locally Owned Hardware Store
Winner - Lentz True Value Hardware
First Runner Up - Zarsky Lumber Co.
Second Runner Up - Wagner Hardware & Machinery
Third Runner Up - Habitat For Humanity ReStore
Optical Store
Winner - Victoria Family Eye Care
First Runner Up - Texas State Optical
Second Runner Up - Seifert Optical
Third Runner Up - James N. Tisdale, O.D.
Plant Nursery
Winner -West Farms
First Runner Up - Renken's Nursery
Second Runner Up - Four Seasons Garden Center
Third Runner Up - Devereux Gardens Growing Center
Pools, Spas & Saunas
Winner -Victoria Pool Services & Supply
First Runner Up - Platinum Pools
Resale Shop
Winner - Encore Resale Shoppe
First Runner Up - Habitat For Humanity ReStore
Second Runner Up - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
Third Runner Up - Restoration House Ministries Gleanings Resale Shop
Western Wear
Winner - Cavender's Boot City
First Runner Up - High-Brehm Hats & Western
Second Runner Up - Beran Agri Center & Western Wear
Third Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.