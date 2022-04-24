Chesnick Furniture Co. marks 90 years

Chesnick Furniture in downtown Victoria home for 90 years. Originally named Holland-Amdur.

 Advocate File Photo

Retail

Convenience Store

Winner - The Texan No. 6

First Runner Up - Cimarron Junction

Second Runner Up - 5 Points Stop

Third Runner Up - The Texan No.5

Feed Store/Pet Supply Store

Winner - Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center

First Runner Up - Dierlam Feed Store

Second Runner Up -Local Pet

Third Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center

Florist

Winner - Blissfully Yours Floral

First Runner Up - Goliad Flower Company

Second Runner Up - McAdams Floral

Third Runner Up - Kurt & Company Event Design

Formal/Bridal Wear

Winner - All About The Dress

First Runner Up - Jade & Madalynn

Second Runner Up - Bliss Formals

Third Runner Up - Encore Resale Shop

Furniture

Winner - Chesnick Furniture Co.

First Runner Up - Hall Lighting & Design Center

Second Runner Up - Ashley Furniture HomeStore - Victoria

Third Runner Up - Habitat For Humanity ReStore 4

Retail Gifts

Winner -Foster Creek Station Winner 1

First Runner Up - Hall Lighting & Design Center First Runner Up 2

Second Runner Up - Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile Second Runner Up 3

Third Runner Up - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles Second Runner Up 3

Grocery Store

Winner - H-E-B plus!

First Runner Up - Dick's Food Store

Second Runner Up - ALDI

Third Runner Up - H-E-B

Home Décor

Winner -Hall Lighting & Design Center

First Runner Up - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles

Second Runner Up - Friends

Third Runner Up - Santa Rita Market

Jewelry & Watches

Winner -Green Brothers Jewelers

First Runner Up - Eichhorn Gonzales & Miller

Second Runner Up -Deutsch & Deutsch - Victoria

Third Runner Up - Encore Resale Shop

Liquor Store

Winner -Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

First Runner Up - Texas Liquor

Second Runner Up - Twin Liquors

Third Runner Up - Ranch House Spirits & Gifts

Locally Owned Clothing Store

Winner - Meraki The Boutique

First Runner Up - Dance Showcase

Second Runner Up - Jess Boutique

Third Runner Up - Nat and Jack Boutique

Locally Owned Hardware Store

Winner - Lentz True Value Hardware

First Runner Up - Zarsky Lumber Co.

Second Runner Up - Wagner Hardware & Machinery

Third Runner Up - Habitat For Humanity ReStore

Optical Store

Winner - Victoria Family Eye Care

First Runner Up - Texas State Optical

Second Runner Up - Seifert Optical

Third Runner Up - James N. Tisdale, O.D.

Plant Nursery

Winner -West Farms

First Runner Up - Renken's Nursery

Second Runner Up - Four Seasons Garden Center

Third Runner Up - Devereux Gardens Growing Center

Pools, Spas & Saunas

Winner -Victoria Pool Services & Supply

First Runner Up - Platinum Pools

Resale Shop

Winner - Encore Resale Shoppe

First Runner Up - Habitat For Humanity ReStore

Second Runner Up - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles

Third Runner Up - Restoration House Ministries Gleanings Resale Shop

Western Wear

Winner - Cavender's Boot City

First Runner Up - High-Brehm Hats & Western

Second Runner Up - Beran Agri Center & Western Wear

Third Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center

