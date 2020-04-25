Michele Rohde is no stranger to Advocate readers naming her Best of the Best.
This is the eighth time Rohde Financial Group of Ameriprise has won the honor for best financial services.
"We try to have a personal relationship with everyone that walks in," Rohde said. "Having that face to face helps everything so much and our clients become like family."
Rohde said establishing a connection in the community was an important part of what they do at the company, and local is always prioritized.
"I think the fact that we have so many local faces really helps," Rohde said. "There's a lot of us that are Victorians, born and raised, and we have a lot of long-term relationships. We also make an effort to get out into the community with volunteering and being as many places as we possibly can. That's something that people notice."
Rohde gave credit to her staff for Rohde Financial Group's success.
"They (the staff) genuinely care," she said. "They are loyal to our clients and they care about their jobs and protecting and growing people's hard-earned money, that's what makes everyone here special."
