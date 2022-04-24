The Arts
Museums & Galleries
Winner - Children's Discovery Museum
First runner Up - Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
Second Runner Up - Presidio-La Bahia
Third Runner up - Museum of the Coastal Bend
Music Store
Winner - Tee's Music House
First runner Up - Collins Music Center
Musician & Band
Winner - Neal Tolbert
First runner Up - The Hot Attacks
Second Runner Up - The Texas Continentals
Third Runner up - Southern Drive
