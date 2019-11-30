It is time to start thinking about the best people and businesses in the Crossroads.
Beginning Monday, readers can nominate their favorite restaurants, pastors, hair stylists and others in more than 100 categories for the 2020 Best of the Best competition.
All it takes is one nomination per business per category to appear on the ballot. Nominations end on Dec. 24. Some of the categories have changed since last year so please read the categories carefully.
The nomination platform has been updated for an improved user experience. For questions or to report issues or to just comment write to bestof@vicad.com.
To make your nominations go to victoriaadvocate.com/bestof/.
After all the nominations are compiled, the voting will take place from Jan.1-31.
