Vallejo Motors isn't just about repairing cars, it's about creating a hospitable atmosphere for every person who walks in.
It is the companies third year in a row winning best auto repair in the Best of the Best voting. Owner Mario Vallejo credits that to how the company treats people.
"There are lots of good repair shops in town, but what I think we add is that personal connection with the customer," Vallejo said. "We treat each person that comes in with respect and value every person that walks through our door."
Vallejo Motors is a family owned business and Vallejo thinks that is why customers keep voting for them.
"We take pride in the way we treat every individual," he said. "It's a family owned business and my wife works up front. She is the first point of contact a customer has. We treat everyone like family. We strive to create that atmosphere, make our customers feel welcome and repair each car as if it was our own."
Vallejo said that along with the atmosphere that the company provides its customers, he believes the biggest reason they return and trust the company is the quality of service the company provides while still offering an affordable price.
