Crossroads residents love Mexican food.
They also love to eat at Ventura’s Tamales
Ventura’s Tamales was voted best Mexican food, finished second in the catering category, and fourth in the kid-friendly and margarita categories.
Ventura’s has been selected as the best Mexican food restaurant for the past six years.
“I think the main thing is we have a really loyal customer base, an extension of the family over the years,” said Robert Royer, Ventura’s marketing and human resource director. “It’s a family-owned operation. It has been owned by the same family from the very beginning.”
Royer attributed Ventura’s popularity to the quality of the food and the friendly dining atmosphere.
“I think it’s a loyal customer base of people who enjoy South Texas Tex-Mex,” he said. “I think it’s more than anything, it’s just customer loyalty. We treat all of our guests like an extension of the family, so we take care of the guests just like we would our own grandmother when they’re inside our own restaurant.”
Ventura’s Tamales has been a mainstay for Victoria-area diners for many years.
“That has gone a long ways to not only add to the food that people enjoy,” Royer said, “but also a quality of service that keeps them coming back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.