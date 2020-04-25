Ventura's Tamales named best Mexican food
Ventura's Tamales

Crossroads residents love Mexican food.

They also love to eat at Ventura’s Tamales

Ventura’s Tamales was voted best Mexican food, finished second in the catering category, and fourth in the kid-friendly and margarita categories.

Ventura’s has been selected as the best Mexican food restaurant for the past six years.

“I think the main thing is we have a really loyal customer base, an extension of the family over the years,” said Robert Royer, Ventura’s marketing and human resource director. “It’s a family-owned operation. It has been owned by the same family from the very beginning.”

Royer attributed Ventura’s popularity to the quality of the food and the friendly dining atmosphere.

“I think it’s a loyal customer base of people who enjoy South Texas Tex-Mex,” he said. “I think it’s more than anything, it’s just customer loyalty. We treat all of our guests like an extension of the family, so we take care of the guests just like we would our own grandmother when they’re inside our own restaurant.”

Ventura’s Tamales has been a mainstay for Victoria-area diners for many years.

“That has gone a long ways to not only add to the food that people enjoy,” Royer said, “but also a quality of service that keeps them coming back.”

