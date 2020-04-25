Robert Zboril

Robert Zboril

 Contributed Photo

There's one thing that sets Zboril Dental Center apart, according to Dr. Robert Zboril.

"My team," Zboril said. "They are what makes us stand out. From the minute you walk in the door to the minute you leave, you interact with them and with me. Everyone here sets the tone with their positive attitude and caring, relaxed atmosphere and making everyone comfortable."

Zboril was named the best dentist in the crossroads by the Advocate's readers while Zboril Dental Center also came in as the second runner-up in orthodontics.

"I think the experiences that our customers have here is why people voted for us," he said. "The repetitive positive experiences that we provide to our customers and their friends and family. Our constant goal is to provide outstanding and excellent service and experience every time you are in."

That experience is what Zboril believes keeps bringing people back to the business.

"The experience and the time we offer is why I think people trust us," he said. "If people want to come in and chat with me about questions they have, the door is always open. If someone is worried about something, we discuss it, and I think that helps people be comfortable. We want everyone to feel like they can come in and discuss any questions they may have."

