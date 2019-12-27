Blended families need inclusion, discussion before marriage, counselor says

Blended families are becoming common, and licensed counselor Cameo Mead said there are some steps to take to ensure a happy union.
As divorce rates rise, so is the likelihood of entering a marriage with kids from previous relationships, Mead said.
“Blended families are very common these days,” she said.
The most important thing to do is understand each other’s boundaries and respect them in regards to the children, Mead said.
Entering into a marriage with children can be stressful with ex-spouses in the mix.
Mead recommends attending premarital counseling to discuss coming together as a family because it’s not just one family involved, it’s three or four. There is the wife’s family, the husband’s family and any ex-spouses who parent the children.
Mead said parents should incorporate their children as much as possible into the ceremony, and they should not expect this new person to be mom or dad right away.
“That’s an unrealistic expectation,” she said.
Children need to be on the forefront of the transition, and they should be included in every aspect of the wedding, even deciding if marriage is viable. She said the new stepparent should speak to the children before an engagement.
Mead said she has seen people have first dances with their new stepchildren during a wedding instead of the new spouse to show their commitment as a stepparent.
Children will always be a part of the parent’s life, and it is important to include them in the new chapter in their lives, Mead said.
“They have to always be a parent first,” she said. “Kids need their parents.”
