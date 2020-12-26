For the soon-to-be bride, choosing the perfect dress requires both thoughtful planning and having an open mind, said bridal fashion maven Megan Randle.
“Idea boards, photos and a vision of what you’re looking for are definitely the best place to start,” she said. “That’s the best way to set yourself up for success.”
Randle, who owns New Beginnings Bridal & Prom in El Campo, said when it comes to current bridal styles and trends, she is seeing brides gravitate toward “fairytale florals.”
“We’re seeing a lot of all-over lace, these new, fun detachable sleeves and big and bold floral lacy prints,” she said.
Choosing a dress with detachable sleeves or a detachable skirt, she said, is a unique way to change the style of a dress between the ceremony and reception.
And while planning ahead before trying on dresses is important, Randle said, it's equally important for brides to be flexible.
“Go in with that vision,” she said, “but be willing to try on something different.”
Anni Warwas, assistant manager for the bridal side at Maison Chic Bridal & Special Occasion in Cuero, said brides have been coming in looking for a classic, full satin look.
Many brides are gravitating toward off the shoulder dresses or dresses with sleeves, she said.
“We still have brides that come in and say they want fully lace, or lace as well as beading, but for the most part, that classic, minimalist look is what’s trending right now,” she said. “Which is very classic and beautiful.”
At All About the Dress in Victoria, shop owner Christina Tidwell said she’s seeing brides look for soft structured, more “boho-style” dresses. For example, many brides are picking soft dresses with shimmery underlays, high necklines or illusion bodices, she said.
“For many brides it’s simple dresses that are lace or a dove satin, as opposed to dresses with a lot of silver beading,” she said.
Strapless dresses or dresses with sleeves haven’t been as popular as the spaghetti strap or off the shoulder look, she said.
At the end of the day, all three bridal fashion aficionados said they would give similar advice to brides who are beginning to look for their perfect dress: While it’s important to begin dress shopping with an idea of what you’re looking for, having an open-mind is key.
After all, Warwas said, many brides end up trying on a “wildcard dress” — one that they wouldn’t normally choose for themselves — and end up choosing it for their big day.
“It’s really a different experience for everyone, so you have to go with the flow and maybe try on what you don’t think you like at first glance,” Warwas said. “That’s when you might find the one that you really love.”
