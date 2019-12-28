Planning a wedding? Here are some things to consider before you say “I do.”
Don’t
1. Don’t – Spend too much time planning
Six to eight months is the ideal amount of time to plan a wedding, said Ginger Broughton, who owns Ginger B’s in Cuero. Broughton, who has planned weddings for 35 years, said too much time leads to over-planning and over-spending.
2. Don’t – Go into debt for your wedding
More couples are opting to pay for their own weddings. However, couples shouldn’t sacrifice the financial foundation of their marriage for their wedding.
“No wedding is worth going into debt for,” Broughton said.
3. Don’t – Spend too much on the church
Unless it’s a Catholic wedding with an hourlong Mass, Broughton said not to splurge on the church. With the exception of Mass, she said most Christian wedding ceremonies last no more than half an hour. It’s better to save on the church and spend that extra money on the reception.
4. Don’t – Feel you “have to” do anything
Aubrey McWilliams from Events by Aubrey said she always tells brides there are no rules for weddings or traditions you have to follow.
“Do what makes you happy,” she said. “It’s your day. Don’t let family pressure you.”
5. Don’t – Get too busy with do-it-yourself projects
While handmade favors and decor is a nice touch, making 500 custom gifts for your guests by hand just adds more stress, McWilliams said.
Do
1. Do – Stick to your guns
Planning a wedding can often attract well meaning but unwanted opinions. Broughton said she tells brides that at the end of the day, it’s their wedding. That means they should stick to what they want for their big day, not what someone else is suggesting.
2. Do – Ask for help
McWilliams recommends brides assign tasks to family and friends to help take things off their plate during the wedding. It helps make things less overwhelming.
“You’re not thinking about the little things because you’ve already pre-assigned that,” she said. “People are happy to do that for you.”
3. Do – Get everything in writing from your vendors
If your vendor promises you something in person when you first meet, make sure you get it in your contract with that vendor. Making sure you have everything in writing prevents misunderstandings with vendors, McWilliams said.
“It has to be in your contract. It has to be agreed upon,” she said. “You can’t assume anything.”
4. Do – Hire someone to run things behind the scenes
Having someone to make sure everything is running on schedule and smoothly the day of the wedding allows the bride and groom to relax and enjoy their wedding day, McWilliams said. As the point person, she said she focuses on taking pressure off the bride.
“Everyone needs a day of, they just don’t realize it until the day of,” she said. “People don’t really think of all the things that happen behind the scenes.”
5. Do – Take time to enjoy the moment
Wedding days can be hectic, but McWilliams said it’s important to pause during the hustle and bustle to savor the moment. After all, you only get one wedding day.
“Once the day is over, the day’s over. Wear your dress as long as you can,” she said. “Everybody always looks back and thinks, ‘I wish I could redo my wedding.”
