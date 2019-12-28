Ginger’s Checklist
When it comes to planning weddings, wedding planner Ginger Broughton said she starts with the same checklist order when she’s talking to brides.
- Set the date
- Choose the location
- Pick the bride’s dress
- Pick the bridesmaids’ dresses
- Select the decor
Broughton, who owns Ginger B’s in Cuero, said a lot of her planning in recent years is dictated by the bride’s Pinterest boards. This helps the wedding planner, who has 35 years of experience, determine the bride’s taste for decor, theme and her color scheme, which Broughton said is dictated by the color of the bridesmaids’ dresses.
The wedding planner also said there are some other factors to consider when planning any type of wedding:
- Music: Will you have a band or a DJ?
- Style of table: intimate round tables or longer dining
- table style
The guest list also has a lot of influence, Broughton said. It determines the size of tables that will be needed and how big the venue should be.
Aubrey’s Things to Consider
Aubrey McWilliams from Events by Aubrey has been planning weddings for 10 years. Below are some items she suggests brides consider when planning a wedding.
1. Set the budget
McWilliams said that regardless of the type of wedding, the first thing to consider is the budget. After that, the date can be set.
2. Things to keep in mind about your date
- Vendor availability: October and November are popular months for weddings, so couples getting married during those months should book their preferred venue, caterer, stylists and other vendors early before it’s too late and the venues are all booked.
- Season: If the bride has her heart set on having a certain flower in her bouquet, McWilliams said she should plan her wedding when that flower is in season, unless she wants to pay $16 a stem for peonies in November.
3. Having an outdoor wedding? – Make sure to have a backup plan
Outdoor weddings can be beautiful, but McWilliams said the unpredictability of weather makes it risky. If you do plan an outdoor wedding, be sure to have a venue reserved nearby that can fit all of your guests or be prepared to grab lots of umbrellas.
4. Getting hitched in a church? – You play by their rules
People being wed in a church will have some rules set by the church to follow. For example, Catholic churches have weddings about 2 or 3 p.m., so it does not interfere with Mass schedules. Catholic weddings are also longer than other church weddings, lasting at least an hour.
Some churches also have rules about where the photographer is allowed to stand to take photos.
5. Set a timeline for the date
McWilliams said her specialty as a wedding planner is setting a detailed timeline for the wedding and making sure everything is running on schedule behind the scenes during the nuptials. This means considering all the little details about what happens during a wedding – who lets the bride know it’s time to walk down the aisle? Where are the plates and forks for the cake going to come from? McWilliams said most couples don’t think about these little things that need to be taken care of, which is why it’s important to have someone who can take care of the little things.
“So many times when I’m having my timeline meeting, I’ll tell them, ‘I’m going to ask you things you haven’t thought of,’” she said. “That’s what I’m there for.”
