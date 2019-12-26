Millennials may not be buying homes at the same rates as their Gen X and baby boomer counterparts, but the young haven’t completely eluded the housing market – especially those getting married.
According to the Urban Institute, marriage increases the likelihood of owning a home by 18%.
For couples who are also first-time home buyers, Dianne Jernigan, president of the Victoria Area Association of Realtors, said the first thing they need to do to prepare themselves is plan.
“Know that if your goal is to buy a home, then for quite some time in advance you need to be planning to make sure your credit score is in order, that you’re paying all of your bills on time and that you’re all good from a credit standpoint,” she said.
Jernigan said things could get complicated if there are financial differences between the two members of a couple. These differences include job history with the same employer and credit standing.
Hopefully, couples will have already worked through these money issues long before buying a home together. According to Business Insider, there are many financial differences that could lead to divorce.
“Most couples that are either married or have been married for a while tend to work things out together,” Jernigan said. “Generally, couples need to agree on the type of home they want and need to agree on how much they’re going to spend and who they want to work with.”
As far as choices in homes are concerned, Jernigan said couples generally know what neighborhood they want to live in. From there, she said, they need to think about details like what colors they’re looking for and types of flooring.
After working through financial and stylistic differences, Jernigan said couples need to pay a visit to a lender.
“Get pre-qualified so that you know before you start searching seriously what price range you should be looking in,” Jernigan said.
Buying a home sooner rather than later is a good investment in the future, she said.
“Interest rates are still low, we have a good inventory here in Victoria and it’s a great time for couples starting out,” Jernigan said. “It’s a great way to start building equity in something that has a lot of value and will have more value later on.”
