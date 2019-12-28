In the not too distant past, brides made scrapbooks as they planned their weddings. These books were filled with color themes, flowers, place settings, gowns, bridesmaid’s dresses. All things the bride knew she wanted at her big day.
Modern brides skip the scrapbooking and go straight to Pinterest where they plan their weddings by pinning ideas to their board until they have their weddings planned.
Some will take their boards to wedding planners to help make complete the planning, while others will work from their boards to make their dream wedding a reality.
Planning weddings on Pinterest boards is only one of many trends brides are using to have a modern bridal experience. Many couples are using the cyber world to plan their weddings. From announcing engagements and wedding destinations online to e-invitations and wedding registry.
In this year’s Crossroads Bridal, we bring some of the latest trends in planning a wedding as well as some of the traditional trends that still are part of most weddings.
The magazine is part of the Pilot Club of Victoria’s annual Bridal Showcase, a one-stop shop for everything bridal. It is a great place to get tips for the wedding as well as a chance to talk to many vendors who are willing to help the couple in planning their big day. It will also have a fashion show featuring fashion options for the wedding party.
The showcase serves as a fundraiser for the Pilot Club, a service organization dedicated to bringing awareness to preventing brain injury and strokes.
We hope you enjoy this magazine and go to the Bridal Showcase to see more of what is new in weddings.
We wish all the brides and grooms the best as they prepare to take this important life-changing step.
