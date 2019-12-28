Every couple deserves to have their dessert dreams come true, say the pastry artists at By Grace Bakery.
Whether it be one-tiered, two-tiered or more, blackberry-chocolate, peach-bourbon or classical white, the perfect wedding dessert is never impossible – no matter how bold it may be.
“We can pretty much do anything,” says the Victoria bakery’s founder, Crystal Roberts.
With decades of experience and an ardent passion for everything sweet, Roberts and her baking partner, Krystin Ortiz, say they live and love to make couples’ dessert dreams a reality.
After all, it’s their passion.
“We will always eat dessert first,” says Ortiz.
Picking a dessert should be a delight, and Roberts and Ortiz have a few tips to ensure couples’ big day is just that.
Book early, and by early, they mean now
Wait lists for wedding cakes and desserts can stretch from weeks to months to even years, so it’s essential for couples to act quickly – especially if they have a highly customized cake in mind.
While some bakers may be able to complete consultations, designing and baking within a matter of weeks, more complicated projects can require enormous amounts of time.
As a general rule, the more elaborate your vision, the earlier you should book.
Get the cake you want, but don’t forget about the guests
The dizzying variety of flavors, shapes, sizes and presentations available means there’s really no excuse to not get what you want.
Personal tastes may compel a couple to seek something a little more exotic, like a blueberry, olive oil and rosemary flavor combination.
But that doesn’t mean a reception can’t also offer other more traditional desserts like cupcakes, pies and cookies.
Keep the wedding date and venue in mind
Couples may be set on a lightly glazed “naked’ cake, but some choices simply aren’t viable in certain seasons and venues.
You don’t want your dream-come-true, custom-made cake to melt in the Texas heat before you get a chance to taste it.
Don’t forget about the groom
While the bride’s cake may take center stage at the reception, couples may want to think about getting a second or third dessert for the groom.
Personal tastes can differ and, like brides’ cakes, desserts for grooms can also come in exciting flavors and shapes.
For example, Roberts and Ortiz point to a dessert they designed that featured candied bacon.
