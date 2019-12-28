How did you meet?
Keith and I met in Somerville at an adaptive deer hunt for disabled hunters. He was a volunteer and I was a hunter. We dated long distance for a year and were engaged shortly after.
Advice for planning a wedding:
Set a budget and stick to it.
Spend the money where it really matters, with photographer, food and DJ. At the end of the night nobody is going to remember the little things.
Enjoy the process! It goes by so quick.
Best memory of the wedding:
My favorite moment had to be getting to have a daddy-daughter “first look” with our 2-year-old daughter before the ceremony.
– Keith
One of the moments I’ll never forget was when my dad and I walked through the doors to walk down the aisle and I looked at my husband and he started tearing up seeing me for the first time.
– Jacqueline
