How we met:
We met on FarmersOnly.com. After a couple months of talking to each other on the phone, Joseph drove to Victoria to meet me and the relationship took off from there. We ate at Texas Roadhouse and then met up with one of my best friends and her husband and went out dancing. We’ve had a very strong and committed relationship from the beginning and know God brought us together.
Advice for planning a wedding:
To be aware and prepared that anything can happen and you may need to make last minute changes. You have to have faith that it will all work out.
Best memory of the wedding:
Having our family, especially our grandparents, and close friends with us to share in our special day. Also, a memorable honeymoon going Louisiana trout fishing.
