How did you meet?
God introduced us at Fit Strong United CrossFit gym. I remember him coming in with his Captain America shirt on. He was so quiet and easy on the eyes. Our relationship started out as friendship and then about two years later, we started dating. He and I have competed in a few CrossFit competitions together and even coached the kids’ weightlifting class. We are now expecting a baby girl named Eleanor in March 2020.
Advice for planning a wedding?
We decided to make our own decorations and not have a wedding planner. I would advise you if you decide to do that, get a large group of friends and start early on decorations. I had a great group of friends and family who helped set up and make decorations. We even had family and friends bring desserts and cheeses for our guest. There are ways to save money and make decorations look beautiful and unique.
Best memory of the wedding?
Kat: People would ask if I was nervous and all I could say was, “No! I am so excited to see him.” I can honestly say I was so excited to see the love of my life and couldn’t wait to meet him at the altar. We had such a great night and I would do it again in a heartbeat.
Adam: When we were up at the altar together, in the presence of God, I remember how intimate it was and was happy to put on a ring that Kat surprised me with.
