How did you meet?
My husband and I met briefly in 2005. At this time, we were both in relationships. My younger brother Sterling Lynch and my husband are good friends for many years. In 2015, I moved back to Victoria from San Marcos, where I lived for 10 years. In January 2017, I received a message from Jason through Facebook Messenger, and we started writing each other and were both single at this time. We met in person on Jan. 27, 2017 – a Friday. We have been together ever since then.
Advice for planning a wedding like theirs?
My advice for planning a wedding: Write ideas down in a notebook and make lists of guests. I kept a book with names and addresses and ideas for catering, decorating and how much money I would need to set aside for everything. I had a bagpiper play at our wedding; it was an amazing experience I would recommend to couples who would love that. I did not have a wedding planner; I did it all on my own, and it turned out great. We rented a limo. We loved it! I highly tretcommend this.
Best memory of the wedding:
Our best memory of the wedding is our handfasting ceremony performed by my brother Sterling and his wife, Amanda, who read two Scottish poems. And having all of our family and friends gathered with us in our special day. My most precious memory is getting out of the limousine and walking down the aisle to greet my future husband and best friend. It was the most amazing day to remember.
