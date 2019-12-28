How did you meet?
We have been neighbors for 10 years, so we have known of each other for a while but had never had the opportunity to get to know each other until I saw him and a few friends in the hayfield next to my house and went to visit. We have not been apart since, LOL.
Advice for planning a wedding:
Give yourself plenty of time. Keep it to a minimum on who is involved in the planning. Do as many decorations yourself as you can and watch Hobby Lobby sales, LOL, you can usually get everything 50% off. I know I did. The less people, the less stress! Pick a reception place that has minimum cleanup involved unless you have an army to help you after the party.
Best memory of the wedding:
The best memory of the wedding for me was when the pastor described the meaning of the hat Keith was wearing. It was my dad’s hat, and he is no longer here on Earth with us. The second best is how much we danced and had just an absolutely amazing time. Keith said it was the best day ever.
