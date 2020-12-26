In the earliest days of the pandemic, much of daily life in the U.S. came to a halt as families stayed home and avoided going to work and school in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. For many couples, this meant putting on hold their weddings until they could safely gather with family, friends and loved ones. Here's how three couples adapted their wedding plans during the pandemic.
Dylan and Mariah
June 13, 2020
Location of ceremony and reception: Family farm in Victoria County
Photographer: Jenny King Photography
Bride: Mariah Barker
Groom: Dylan Stasa
Wedding colors: Gold and navy
How did you meet?
We met through friends in college.
What were your original wedding plans?
We had planned to get married on family land in Victoria County in March.
How did the pandemic change your wedding plans?
We postponed our wedding until July, but that actually gave us more time to prepare the property and get everything in shape for our wedding day so we could have an outdoor ceremony and reception. Our dance floor was set up next to the tent so everybody could enjoy the night under the stars.
What was your favorite part of your wedding?
We got to celebrate each other with all our friends and family in one place, and got to do so safely because we were outside.
Rhea Lee and Travis
Sept. 19, 2020
Location of ceremony: St. Mary's Catholic Church in Victoria
Location of reception: The Evermore in Edna
Photographer: Jenny King Photography
Bride: Rhea Lee Hessler
Groom: Travis Hunter Hessler
Wedding colors: Blush pink, eucalyptus green, and navy. Our theme was a modern rustic, and wanted to have a bright reception full of greenery.
How did you meet?
We met through family friends growing up as kids.
What were your original wedding plans?
We were originally going to be married on April 18, 2020 at 2 p.m
How did the pandemic change your wedding plans?
We had a few different date changes until we landed on Sept. 19, we limited the guest amount in our ceremony, and also moved wedding up to 11 a.m.
What was the best part of your wedding?
Our best memory and favorite part was getting to spend the entire day together. Since our ceremony was at 11 a.m., we literally had a day full of love and laughter and it was perfect.
Emily and Jason
Nov. 7, 2020
Location of ceremony and reception: Victoria Art League
Photographer: Leticia Hilscher
Bride: Emily Carter
Groom: Jason Carter
Wedding colors: Sunflower yellow, royal blue
How did you meet?
We actually met on an online dating website. Our first date was in November 2014.
What were your original wedding plans?
Originally we had planned to get married in April. We were going to have a spring wedding. But since the pandemic hit, we didn’t get to have a spring wedding, so we ended up postponing it until July. and we were supposed to get married in July but my husband’s mom actually ended up with COVID-19. She recovered really well from it, but we postponed it again.
How did the pandemic change your wedding plans?
We finally were able to have our wedding on Nov. 7. We had a rustic, sunflower-themed wedding. We didn’t have near as many people as we would have liked to have, but we still were able to have the family that we wanted there.
What was your favorite part of your wedding?
I’m so glad I got to share this special moment with my 10-year-old daughter. She was my junior bridesmaid, and she was so excited. It made it really special for me to actually be able to have her there with me.
Stacey and Johnny
Nov. 8, 2020
Location of ceremony and reception: Yorktown Community Center
Bride: Stacey Quintero
Groom: Johnny Smith
Wedding colors: Burgundy and navy
How did you meet?
We met through Facebook. He’d been sending me messages on Facebook, and for a whole year he was trying to get to know me, but we met in person by chance. So I guess it’s meant to be.
What were your original wedding plans?
We were supposed to get married April 14, but we had to cancel. As soon as the pandemic started, we could only have 10 people in the building.
How did the pandemic change your wedding plans?
We still decided to get married at the community hall in Yorktown, but it was basically the same except for it was much smaller. We did temperature checks and had hand sanitizer everywhere, and we circulated the air in the building more.
What was your favorite part of your wedding?
My husband works for McMillan’s Bar-B-Q, and they provided all the food. Mr. McMillan sponsored the food, and it made me overjoyed for the wedding. And for couples who have to delay their ceremony, just know that God will find a way.
