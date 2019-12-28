Every soon-to-be bride envisions the many divine moments of her wedding day – including standing in front of friends and family and saying “I do” while wearing the perfect dress.
Throughout the Crossroads, bridal boutiques take the time and care to keep up with the latest in bridal fashion and work with brides to find the dress of their dreams.
At Maison Chic in Cuero, bridal manager Katie Gips said the latest fashion statement brides are admiring is the wedding veil. She said many brides are choosing to go with cathedral-style veils, which run longer than the bride’s train of their dress and drag behind them.
“It’s very beautiful, and very whimsical,” she said.
Matching the veil to the perfect dress, Gips said many brides are looking at metallic threading on the dress’s embroidery work. She said gold or silver threading adds a “beautiful but simple” bit of glam to the gown.
Also, bridal fashion is becoming more sparkly, Gips said, with many brides – and other bridal party members, including the mother of the bride – choosing dresses with sequins.
“On a bridal gown, sequins are coming back on the skirts to add twinkly shimmer and glam,” she said. “And we’re seeing it for mother’s of the brides, too. If a mom isn’t afraid to have some bling, we’re seeing them venture into less traditional dresses that are sequined or beaded.”
As far as color, Christina Tidwell, owner of All About The Dress in Victoria, said she is seeing recent brides choose dresses that are classic, solid ivory.
“One thing we’re really starting to notice is girls are starting to ask for more solid ivory in their dress color, versus colors like champagne or moscato,” she said. “Ivory is definitely showing up in current bridal fashion.”
Tidwell said brides are very into long sleeved dresses and choosing dresses with cut-outs, too.
As far as fabric, she said lace is “huge,” while more simple fabrics are, too, such as dove satin.
No matter a bride’s particular style, Tidwell said the best advice for any bride searching for her dream dress is to go in with an open mind.
“Come with an idea of what it is you’d like to try, but have an open mind,” she said. “The majority of the time, what a bride thinks she wants at first, is not what she ends up buying. And it can be special.”
At Bridal Rail in Moulton, co-owner Mary Alice Lewkoski said the shop is also seeing a lot of sparkles this season. She said some brides are gushing over ball gowns and lace, while others are going very traditional “very clean, very classic and very timeless.”
The wedding venue often plays a big role in a bride’s dress, Lewkoski said. For example, for church weddings, brides tend to dress more modest and classic. But with the many different venue possibilities, it allows brides to personalize their look and find the signature look that best suits her.
“Our gowns, just like our brides, are very unique,” she said. “Nothing is the same, and it’s wonderful to see each bride choose what is perfect for her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.