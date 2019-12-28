Before there was OkCupid, Match.com or Tinder, Victoria singles had a simpler, tech-free way of meeting – a club for single adults.
That’s where David and Joyce Brown met more than 50 years ago, when the two young Victoria residents were both single and looking to meet someone.
The single adult club would host social events for single people in the area, and Joyce tagged along to a gathering after a neighbor invited her, she said. That’s where she met David.
“I remember seeing you there,” David said about his wife. “She would enter into a conversation, and she’d give her point of view.”
Joyce, 76, and David, 84, celebrated their 50th anniversary in November.
David was born in Taft and worked with his father on their family farm. Joyce was raised in Uvalde and moved to Victoria to work for the First United Methodist Church. The two started dating shortly after they met at the club.
When David and Joyce began to think about their future together, David said he decided to change paths and take a job with DuPont. He said his motivation was, in part, to prepare for a long-term relationship with his future wife.
“I was starting to get serious over Joyce,” he said, explaining that after several wet seasons ruined his family’s harvest, he decided to leave farming. “I decided that I had to do something better than this if I’m going to get married.”
The two were married in November 1969 in Uvalde. Joyce’s mother made her wedding dress, and the couple drove away in a car decorated with tin cans and magnolias.
Throughout their marriage, the Browns’ faith was central to their lives. They have been active members of Victoria’s First United Methodist Church, where Joyce sings in the choir and was an officer with United Methodist Women, and David used to go on frequent mission trips with the church.
“It’s always been a part of my life,” Joyce said, explaining that both she and David had looked to their own parents’ marriages as examples of how to support one another and incorporate their faith into their lives.
In their retirement, the Browns have found joy in traveling beyond Texas’ state lines. The two travel regularly throughout the U.S., from dog sledding in Alaska to fall foliage tours in New England. The trick to traveling so much is to keep the agenda simple and go with someone you love, Joyce said.
“A piece of advice: Yes, we’ve done lots of traveling; people say, ‘Oh, it’s too expensive,’” Joyce said. “But it’s what you make it. We go to some of these towns. We may do nothing but walk the town, just walk in and out of the curio shops and not buy a thing.”
Now, later in life, the Browns continue to support each other. They care for each other when they’re sick and spend time together planning their next trip or visiting their family throughout Texas, including their son in Austin.
When the laundry basket proves too heavy for Joyce to carry out to the clothesline in the backyard, David will carry it for her, Joyce said.
Even after 50 years together, the couple still find ways big and small to care for one another.
“We’ve been there for each other,” Joyce said.
