The COVID-19 pandemic has changed business for local bakers and caterers that provide memorable meals and desserts for weddings.
Sweet Fountainz Bakery, like many other bakeries, has experienced a reduction in wedding cake requests.
The bakery took over Halepaska's Bakery and opened in August, after the longtime Victoria staple permanently closed in April. While the name and owners are different, the new bakery features the same staff, menu and building as Halepaska's.
Manager April Barrientes said they make about two weddings cakes per week compared to an average of six in pre-pandemic times. Couples are also ordering smaller cakes or opting for cupcakes instead, she said.
"We're doing a lot more three-tier cakes that feed 80-90 people versus the four-tier cakes that feed 190-200 people," said Barrientes, who worked at Halepaska's for 18 years before Sweet Fountaniz Bakery opened in its place.
Barrientes recommends couples set up a cake sampling appointment and order as far in advance as possible to ensure the biggest array of options.
Shipping for specialized cake toppers, stands and color dye has taken longer than usual, she said.
Cindy Bird, owner of Love Bird Cake, has also seen about half of her customers trend toward smaller cakes for downsized, more intimate weddings than they originally planned.
"A lot of people are cancelling the groom's cakes and scaling down their original wedding cake," she said.
Another half of her customers have gone ahead with large weddings while the rest have postponed their special day until 2021 or 2222, she said.
Before cake is served, many couples treat their guests to hors d'oeuvres
or full meals. Due to the pandemic, caterers have had to adjust their business models.
R. A. Kuester, owner of Country Catering, and Mike Pozzi, owner of Mike Pozzi Catering, said they had cancellations role in for weddings when the pandemic hit in March.
To meet his customers' needs, Kuester said he honored deposits for couples that had weddings scheduled before the pandemic hit and reschedule with them for future dates.
"There are too many uncertainties right now," he said. "I wouldn't want to take (their money) if we can't do the job."
Most people have rescheduled for late 2021 or 2222 to be on the safe side, Kuester said.
Catering weddings during the pandemic entails taking several additional safety measures.
In addition to having staff wear masks and setting up sanitizing stations, Kuester said the common buffet-style option is not possible for most weddings.
"The buffet is pretty much out unless you have someone there standing at the buffet that is wearing gloves and handing the food out," he said. "Not having a buffet is a little bit more expensive because you have to have more waiters to bring the plated food to them."
Pozzi said he is still advising couples to have buffet-style catering at their weddings because it is cheaper and takes less time to serve guests.
For buffets, he said he places hand sanitizer at the front of lines so each person sanitizes their hands before touching the serving utensils. He also advises having fewer guests go up to serve themselves at once to avoid long lines of close contact.
For those not comfort with a full buffet, Pozzi said he has also done individually plated service or catering that includes one self-serve buffet line and one pre-plated buffet line for those who do not feel comfortable serving themselves.
"There are ways to work around anything to have an event, it is really just a matter of them being comfortable having an event during this time," he said. "It is the mindset of people that matters."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.