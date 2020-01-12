Sterling Lynch bought his wife several broken sewing machines about 10 years ago.
He fixed them up and in the process and fell in love with sewing. He recently completed a crash course in tailoring with a master tailor in Savannah, Ga., and returned to Victoria to start his company, Sterling Tailored.
He spent the past six months trying to expand his business while also working a second job as a propane driver.
To get his name out there, Lynch participated in the Pilot Club of Victoria’s 30th annual Bridal Showcase on Sunday at the Victoria Community Center.
He said he talked to at least 100 people during the event, and “I probably will get a double booth next year for my industrial sewing machine.”
Lynch was one of 70 vendors who rented a booth at the showcase. Fiancées could enter their names into a registry for every vendor before visiting each booth.
The Pilot Club of Victoria brings in companies from throughout the region, specializing in various parts of wedding preparation. The organization also puts on a bridal fashion show featuring four bridal boutiques in the Victoria area.
Kim Phillips, who serves as the club’s secretary, said this showcase helps couples prepare for every aspect of their dream wedding.
“It puts everyone’s thoughts or ideas in one place,” Phillips said. “It helps them cover all bases and think about photographers, bakers, venues, hair and makeup.”
About 500 people attend the event each year, such as Victor Garcia and Ashley Barelas. The couple’s wedding date is March 6, 2021, and they plan to spend the year picking local vendors for their wedding in Inez.
Garcia said he hopes to have a western-themed wedding where he can wear cowboy boots.
“I just want to find the right vendor for the day,” Garcia said.
