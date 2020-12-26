Weddings and receptions have taken on a new look this year as the pandemic has forced brides and grooms to rethink their big day.
In the past, people invited all their friends and family and in some cases, the entire community, to celebrate their big day. It didn't matter if you barely knew the couple, you were invited and you joined the celebration.
Now, guest lists have been trimmed to the most essential of guests. Those who may have been invited in pre-pandemic times can take part by watching the livestream of the celebration.
In the past nine months words like social distancing, hand sanitizer and masks have become common among the wedding planning.
Who would have thought people at a wedding would be told to keep their distance and to cover their faces? That goes against all wedding etique I have ever seen. But now it is essential that we all do it.
With the pandemic, couples have had to rethink their plans. This year's Crossroads Bridal takes a peek as how the pandemic has changed the wedding industry.
This year has definitely brought in a new era of weddings.
But the couples have shown their love for one another is strong enough to adjust to the needed changes.
It has shown they can still have a celebration and remain safe and keep the guests and themselves safe.
In the end, as the couples begin their life together, the important part is they have one another and they know they can adjust to anything that life throws their way.
As you prepare for a new life together, remember to continue to be adaptable and continue to love one another unconditionally. May you have a long and happy life together.
Becky Cooper
Managing Editor
