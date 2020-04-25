For the past 66 years, Bugmobile Pest and Termite has strived to offer top quality customer service, while getting rid of mosquitoes, ants, termites, bed bugs and more in homes across the Crossroads. 

Advocate readers made sure the company was recognized by naming Bugmobiles Pest and Termite the best pest control company in the Best of the Best contest. 

“I think it’s great,” said owner Jim Kiening. “We try to be the best, and we feel very privileged to win this award."

Kiening, who has worked at Bugmobile Pest and Termite since 1990, credits the generations of workers that have come before him and his current employees, who are committed to serving customers around the clock. 

“I think it’s the quality of service we give," he said. "We have people that answer the telephone and unless we are not here, it’s always answered by a real person. We will always help people with a problem they might have. We have guys who have been here over 20 years. We have experience."

Termite season, which is in the spring, is a busy time for the company. 

Bugmobile, which also provides yard service and irrigation work, has been serving the Victoria community since 1954.

"We don’t do what some other companies do with advertising," Kiening said. "We figure if we win this award, it's on our own and it’s more meaningful."

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.