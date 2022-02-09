THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Tiny Tunes — 10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Crafternoon Valentine’s Cards — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
FRIDAY
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
VPL Jams with Jacob Kyle — 7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
SUNDAY
St. Mary’s Parish Festival — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
MONDAY
Valentine’s Day Market presented by the Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Monday Common Meditation — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Lego Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Stress Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease — 5:30 p.m., Morada Senior Living, 9607 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
Caregiver Support Program 10 Week Series — 6 p.m., 404 N. Bridge St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Love Drive, Victoria
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5 p.m., 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.