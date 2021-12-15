THURSDAY
- Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302. N. Main St., Victoria
- “Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Canvas Kids — Poinsetta Art — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302. N. Main St., Victoria
- Stitching Together — 5 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302. N. Main St., Victoria
- Morada Victoria East Lighted Christmas Parade — 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria
FRIDAY
- “Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
SATURDAY
- Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- Old Landmark Committee 2nd Annual Drive-thru Giveaway — 11:30 a.m., 1411 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria
- “Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Catholic War Veterans St. John’s Post 1269 Pre-Christmas Dance — 8 p.m., Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
SUNDAY
- “Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Go Western C&W Dance — 2 p.m., Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria
TUESDAY
- Family Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Family Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Lego Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Caregiver Support Program — 10 Week Series — 6 p.m., 404 N. Bridge St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
- Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- Tiny Tunes — 10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- “Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
