SATURDAY
Birth Boot Camp Basic Training — 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Life Family Chiropractic, 114 N. Main St., Victoria. This basic training class is designed for the busy couple and is a one day, seven-hour class with a lunch break in between.
Mark Tippetts, Libertarian Candidate for Governor, Town Hall — 1:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Mark Tippetts, the Libertarian candidate for Governor, will be in Victoria speaking and answering questions.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Trade Day — Noon, 1913 E. Red River St., Victoria. Trade Day is open to the public. Bring your collections to sell and trade amongst one another. We will have giveaways, razzes, live auctions, and so much more.
Silent Disco — 7 p.m., Deutsch & Deutsch, 6007 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. DJs battle it out over three channels of music. A surreal experience where the music is pumped through wireless headphones.
SUNDAY
Go Western Country & Western Dance — 2-6 p.m., Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria. It is $20 per couple at the door, and there is no charge for ages 14 and under.
MONDAY
Dominaria United Prerelease — 2-6 p.m., Legacy Cards and Games, 2913 N. Azalea St., Victoria. Help unite the plane of Dominaria against the threat of the Phyrexian threat, or perhaps be a sleep agent ready help throw the plane into chaos to help all become completed.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. Military veteran peer network.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
VFW Hamburger Night — 5-8 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. For more information contact Rodger Macias 361-894-4159.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo —5-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Proceeds will go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
THURSDAY
Townsquare Talks with Ingra Lee and Brandee Bratton — Noon- 1 p.m., Mac Haik Performance Center, 4506 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Join Townsquare Media, Ingra Sparkman and Brandee Bratton, shamanic healer and co-owner of Cryo Depot for Townsquare Talks.
ONGOING
Mel Chin: WAKE — Public art installation at 407 N. Liberty St., Victoria. Presented by Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, Five Points Museum, 1201 N. Moody, Victoria.
The City of Victoria Parks and Recreation has a partnership with the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA Pool. The YMCA pool, 1806 N. Nimitz St., Victoria, will be open for community swim hours at a rate of $3/person. For more information, visit ymcavictoria.org/index.php/programs/aquatics/briggs.
Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad, 4009 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
