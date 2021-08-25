Thursday
4:30-5:30 p.m. - Canvas Kids: Veggie Painting at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
5-6 p.m. - Stitching Together at Victoria Public Library
8:30 p.m. - Neal Tolbert at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
Friday
6-7:30 p.m. - Manga Madness at Victoria Public Library
6 p.m.-2 a.m. - Steve Trevino, I Speak Wife Tour 2021, at Schroeder Dance Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
8:30 p.m. - Chad Anderson Band at Aero Crafters
Saturday
11 a.m.-4 p.m. - Wine Tasting at J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
12:30 p.m. - Jackson County Wine Tour starts at Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Annex, transportation provided, limited tickets
6 p.m. - Abandoned Yorktown Hospital Overnight Ghost Hunt, Yorktown Memorial Hospital, Yorktown, advance tickets required
8 p.m. - The Texas Continentals at Schroeder Dance Hall
8 p.m. - Los Palominos at Breezy's Sports and Events Bar, 13869 U.S. 77 N, Victoria
8:30 p.m. - Silvercloud at Aero Crafters
Monday
6-7:30 p.m. - True Crime Book Club at Victoria Public Library
Tuesday
9:30-10 a.m. - Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
10:30-11 a.m. - Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
4:30-5:30 p.m. - Teen Social Hour at Victoria Public Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.