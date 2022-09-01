SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Performance by Cody Martinez — 7:30-10:30 p.m., 5D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Cody Martinez is coming to Victoria. Come join us for dinner, drinks and some amazing vocals.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Lego Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us for an evening of Lego building. We will have both small Legos and big blocks available so all ages are able to participate.
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Military veteran peer network. Contact Oscar Pulido 361-935-0753.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
Mini Manga Madness — 1-2 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Drop-in and talk about your favorite manga, watch an anime episode, meet other fans and work on fun projects. This month's theme is My Hero Academia.
Clay Classes ages 8-12 — 5-6 p.m., 2914 N. Laurent St, Victoria. Event by Crossroads Art House. Learn all about clay including states of clay and how to use the pottery wheel in this class. $50 per month for one class, and $75 per month for two classes.
VFW Hamburger Night — 5-8 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. For more information contact Rodger Macias 361-894-4159.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Proceeds will go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
Collage Nite — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. We have a supply of magazines, newspapers, scissors, glue and tape. Feel free to bring your own supplies.
THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This story time is packed with activities to help your child get ready for Kindergarten. Books are a little longer for this crowd with more independent based rhymes and songs.
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Games Party — 6-9:30 p.m., Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. A meal will be service for $8 per person. There will be door prizes, silent auction and a raffle.
VPL Jams featuring Tomas — 7-8 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Tomas is a local singer songwriter who plays lush indie music exploring the softer sounds of acoustic guitar and voice.
FRIDAY
St. Mary's Church Rummage Sale — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Mary's Church Hall, 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria. Shop in cool comfort. Clothes, shoes, housewares, linens, unique treasures and lots more.
Sensory Story Time — 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Sensory Story Time is a welcoming, interactive environment specially designed for special sensory seeking kids and children with autism or other sensory integration challenges. Join us for an interactive story hour designed for preschool level children and their families.
Roblox Night — 6-9 p.m., The Movement Lab of Victoria, 5211 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Come and enjoy a wonderful evening of Roblox theme games and obstacle course. Pizza and drink provided.
ONGOING
Mel Chin: WAKE — Public art installation at 407 N. Liberty St., Victoria. Presented by Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, Five Points Museum, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria.
The City of Victoria Parks and Recreation has a partnership with the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA Pool. The YMCA pool, 1806 N. Nimitz St., Victoria, will be open for community swim hours at a rate of $3/person. For more information, visit ymcavictoria.org/index.php/programs/aquatics/briggs.
Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad, 4009 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
