SATURDAY
Food Bank of the Golden Crescent Open House and Ribbon Cutting — 8 a.m.-noon, Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 801 S. Laurent St., Victoria. An open house and a ribbon cutting for their new location. There will be refreshments and activities for the family.
Victoria East High School Little Cheer Workshop — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Victoria East High School, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Cost is $30 per child and includes a T-shirt.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
The United Way of Calhoun County Family Fun Day — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bayfront Peninsula, Port Lavaca. This event is free for families in Calhoun County.
Coast Writers — 1-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N.Main St., Victoria. For all levels of writers. Come together to discuss and practice the writing craft and exchange feedback on current writing projects.
The Bluebonnet Winds Concert in Hallettsville — 4-6 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 101 N. Main St., Hallettsville. Professional woodwind quintet based in Austin. There will be a reception after the concert.
The Music of John Williams — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Tickets range from $20-$50. Contact the symphony at 361-576-4500 for information.
SUNDAY
Knights of Columbus Council 1329 Barbecue Chicken Plates To Go — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Price is $10 per plate, 9 a.m. until sold out. To reserve plates call the hall Sunday morning at 361-575-9214.
MONDAY
Alzheimer's / Dementia Support Group — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Morada Senior Living, 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. For more information contact Jan 361-582-2100 or Nancy 361-212-4566.
Fundamentals of Digital Photography — 7-9 p.m., Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St., Victoria. Whether you are completely new to photography or a seasoned shooter looking to brush up on your photography skills, there is something for everyone. Go to www.jimpayne-photography.com/classes for more details.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Community Resource Center Open House — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1009 N. Nimitz St., Victoria. Gulf Bend Center is hosting an open house for the new Community Resource Center.
KGK Real Estate Closing Ribbon Cutting Ceremony — 4:30-5:30 p.m., KGK Real Estate Closing, 4800 N. Navarro St., No. 600, Victoria. Ribbon cutting ceremony for their second location.
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Military veteran peer network. Contact Oscar Pulido 361-935-0753.
SOS with Veterans — 8:30-10 a.m., Veterans of Foriegn Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. Join our veterans for SOS (creamed beef on toast) served with scrambled eggs. Contact Rodger Macias at 361-894-4159.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Proceeds will go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
VFW Hamburger Night — 5-8 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. For more information contact Rodger Macias 361-894-4159.
THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This story time is packed with activities to help your child get ready for Kindergarten. Books are a little longer for this crowd with more independent based rhymes and songs.
InbeTWEENers: Sand Art — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This program is for tweens and teens sixth grade and up.
Stress Busters Program for Family Caregivers — 5:30-7 p.m., Morada Senior Living, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. RSVP to Nancy at 361-212-4566, Jan at 361-582-2100 or Cheryl at 361-920-6512.
FRIDAY
Memories One Piece at a Time Quilt Show — 10 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria. It's $8 for admission and a $1 discount with a canned good donation to the Food Bank.
ONGOING
Mel Chin: WAKE — Public art installation at 407 N. Liberty St., Victoria. Presented by Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, Five Points Museum, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria.
The City of Victoria Parks and Recreation has a partnership with the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA Pool. The YMCA pool, 1806 N. Nimitz St., Victoria, will be open for community swim hours at a rate of $3/person. For more information, visit ymcavictoria.org/index.php/programs/aquatics/briggs.
Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad, 4009 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.