THURSDAY
- “Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Weldon Briggs at Aero Crafters — 7-10 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- Weekly Cigar Fellowship — 7:30-11:30 p.m., Big T’s Smoke Shack, 421 Blake St., Victoria
FRIDAY
- Christmas Eve Service — 4:30 p.m., Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria
- Christmas Eve Service — 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service — 6:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Salem Road, Victoria
- Buddy Vargas at 5D Steakhouse Victoria — 7 p.m., 5D Steakhouse Victoria, 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- Christmas at Faith Family Church — 7-8 p.m., Faith Family Church, 202 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria
MONDAY
- Teen B.Y.O.B.C. — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- True Crime and Killers Book Club — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
TUESDAY
- Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Teen Minute to Win It — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
- Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
