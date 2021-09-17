Victoria’s version of Willie Nelson knows how to entertain crowds with his music and storytelling. Jerry James, referred to by many as the “Old Troubadour,” loves playing Texas country music going back to the Cosmic Cowboy days of the 1970s. His love of music is one of the many stories you will find in the premier edition of Discover 361, the Victoria Advocate’s new lifestyle magazine. It will arrive on the doorsteps of our home delivery customers Sunday.
Copies of the magazine will also be available at the Victoria Advocate office, 101 W. Goodwin Ave, Ste. 1200, and on stands in many places throughout the Crossroads including Bethune and Sons, Tanique Etcetera, Victory Kia, Bliss Formals, Dornburg Law firm, Victoria communication Services, Monuments of Victoria, Victoria Country Club, Victoria Symphony, Victoria College, Plum Crazy Makeup & Microblading, DeTar Hospital Navarro and DeTar Hospital North and many other places.
