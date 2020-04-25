Crossroads Christian School has taught students first through 12th grade in downtown Victoria for the past six years.
The school's goal is to assist the family in the mentorship and education of the student, and to ensure they have every opportunity for success.
Advocate readers feel the school is living up to that vision by voting Crossroads Christian School best school in the Best of the Best Awards.
Crossroads Christian, which opened in August 2014, offers a level of individualized care that they feel no other school can provide as they foster individual achievement through flexible, personalized learning, according to the school's website.
They also offer a curriculum from publishers who provide superior educational courses and resources that help present that material most effectively, according to the website.
The school also offers virtual learning from home, according to the website.
The program used is a web-based, blended learning, collaborative, interactive curriculum that provides cutting edge instruction filtered through a Christian lens.
The program is aligned to national and state standards, user-friendly for both students and parents and even offers text to speech which allows students to hear selected passages or entire lessons.
The online program also offers lessons that are translated into 20 different languages, an assignment list that shows students what is due each day, AP courses and more than 40 career courses and easy to use reporting for state, college or other school districts.
