Eva Cavazos, 72, has taught art to students ranging from prekindergarten to college age. She spent 34 years teaching in public schools.
Originally from Kingsville, Cavazos plans to return there eventually. Most of her family still lives there.
Art has always been a part of her life. When she was in elementary school, Kingsville school district always employed a full-time art instructor, which she said was “very fortunate.”
During her senior year in high school, JoRene Newton taught her art and later became her coworker.
“I got to teach alongside her. She taught me the ropes, sharing information that helped me along in my teaching career,” Cavazos said. “Several well-known artists who moved out of Kingsville started under her program and went to college and are now famous artists. She influenced a lot of students to pursue careers in art.”
Carmen Lomas Garza who writes and illustrates books about Hispanic family and traditions and Jose Luis Rivera who uses mesquite wood to create sculptures are a couple of those artists.
Cavazos earned her bachelor’s degree in education with concentrations in physical education and art from Texas A&I University, now Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
“I had taken art and painting classes in college. Little did I realize that I would end up doing it the rest of my life,” Cavazos said. “It was a good choice.”
She also earned her master’s degree in education with a concentration in guidance counseling from the same university.
“If the college had not been there, I probably would not have gone to college because my parents could not afford to send me out of town,” Cavazos said. “My parents believed in higher education, and I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to go.”
While she originally intended to teach physical education upon graduation, there was not an opening. However, there was an art instruction position, so she took it.
“I fell in love with it (teaching art),” she said.
Cavazos initially was assigned to at least two schools at a time and taught some combination of elementary, intermediate and high school art.
“It gave me a hand in getting to know the kids at different levels and what they were capable of,” she said of her diverse experience.
After more than a decade in Kingsville, she moved to Victoria. She began her career in Victoria by teaching third-graders at Vickers Elementary School for five years. But she missed her art.
The opportunity came up at Mitchell and F.W. Gross to teach art, and again, she took it. She commuted between the two schools for two years before an art position opened at Crain Intermediate School. She taught there for one year before moving to Stroman High School where she taught art for 15 years.
Several times at Stroman, Cavazos received offers to counsel, which would have allowed her to use her counseling degree, but she enjoyed working with high school students and did not want to go back to elementary school.
“Paula Mitte was a good mentor at Stroman. She was very helpful and just a wonderful teacher,” Cavazos said. “She was so good with the students. She had a really good camaraderie with the students and expected them to do well.”
Cavazos said she enjoyed working with the students, too.
“They were just so talented, especially high school students,” she said. “I thought they had such skill. Once you got to know them and once they knew you, they would just do wonderful works. They were very talented students. Some got scholarships. It was inspirational working with them.”
Cavazos also was an adjunct art teacher at Victoria College for eight years.
“Even working with college students was enjoyable and challenging because I had to stay ahead of the game,” she said. “I would come home and study books. I would incorporate art history with the medium. It’s important to know the artists who work in that particular medium and their contributions to it.”
Cavazos always taught her students that art is one of the most important subjects.
“It’s about people, the beginning of man, everything we know about ancient man is from art left behind — the pottery, paintings, buildings, architecture. We learn about their clothing, their modes of travel,” she said. “If you have art in your life, whether its drawing, painting, sculpture or music, life is more settled. You have that go-to place, something to turn to when you have the need — when things are not going right or even when they are.”
Workshops that Cavazos has taken throughout the years also have helped her with her art and teaching.
“I’ve taken a lot of workshops that were very helpful … everyone had something to contribute to working with the mediums and adding to my knowledge of the mediums,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of mentors throughout my life. I welcome new ideas and thoughts in whatever medium I am working in.”
Cavazos works in many mediums, but she has been creating a lot of ceramics lately. As an art instructor, she could only concentrate on one particular medium for six to eight weeks before moving to another.
Once she took Debra Chronister’s class, she fell in love with ceramics. In her retirement, she has had the opportunity to delve into the work more. She purchased her own wheel and kiln.
She has also worked in painting, drawing, paper quilling, paper sculpture, origami and print-making.
With two-dimensional art, she favors painting with watercolors.
“Anything I have taught, I keep it with me,” she said. “It’s always fun and enjoyable, and now I can do a little at a time.”
Cavazos draws inspiration for her work from nature.
“I like to garden, and I love certain flowers like the hibiscus,” she said. “But most of the time the medium itself inspires me. If I sat around waiting for an idea, I would never paint. It’s more fun to sit down and let the colors move and blend together. It’s the medium itself. What does it do and how far can I take this?”
