Richie Vios likes to paint outside.
Vios, 48, is a watercolorist originally from Cebu City, Philippines. Now, he is a naturalized U.S. citizen living in Victoria.
Vios comes from an artistic family. All five of his siblings can paint and his father paints with oils. Vios started painting at a young age and turned the hobby into a full-time profession about three years ago.
“We were surrounded by all the arts,” Vios said.
In 1995, Vios earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from Cebu Institute of Technology – University in the Philippines where he also taught classes in architectural design and presentation.
In 2004, his family left the Philippines in hopes of a better life in America. For five years, he worked as an architectural designer for an architectural firm in Clearwater, Fla. The family then moved to Baltimore, Md. Vios decided to return to the Philippines alone to introduce Western architectural concepts to Southeast Asia. It was during this five-year period that he began to refine his watercolor painting technique. In 2017, the family moved to Victoria where Vios joined them.
Artists Joseph Zbukvic and Alvaro Castagnet have influenced Vios’ work. He watches them paint on YouTube and DVDs.
“Joseph is disciplined and a very contemporary watercolorist, and Alvaro is so explosive, so dynamic. He paints like a lion not like a pussy cat,” Vios said. “They are not traditional watercolor artists, and they inspire me. They raise the bar for watercolorists.”
Landscapes painted in plein air style, meaning outdoors in French, are mainly Vios’ subject matter. Because of his architectural background, many of the landscapes include buildings.
Vios travels a lot to compete in plein air art events, which help him earn an income.
“It’s like sports in painting,” Vios said. “You paint for a week and there is an exhibit at the end of the week.”
Karen Ernst, the education director for the Rockport Center for the Arts, called Vios’ work refreshing. Vios has been teaching art classes and workshops at the center for about two years.
“He uses a really unique color palette with grey tones that capture the moody Texas water we get here,” Ernst said. “He also interjects a lot of color. He sneaks in red somewhere near the end.”
Ernst said Vios’ paintings have a strong focal point with loose suggestions of the rest of the landscape.
“He’s not taking a photo,” Ernst said. “He directs the eye to a point in the painting where he wants to focus the attention. From my shoes, he has really been a breath of fresh air, and I’m really excited to see where he goes and where his art journey takes him.”
Ingra Sparkman, a friend of Vios’ who collects the work of Victoria artists, called Vios the most accessible and affluent artist she knows.
“He’s always painting. His style is so unique to Victoria because it’s architectural,” she said. “As far as architecture is concerned, we have a very eclectic architectural medley in Victoria, and I have never known anyone who focuses on that.”
Nature also inspires Vios.
“Capturing the magnificent God creation in my own impression (inspires me),” Vios said. “I’m an impressionist type of artist, so I don’t copy what I see. I compose my own impression of what I see.”
As for his process, Vios said he starts with two big planes: sky and foreground. Then he paints big to small shapes, light to dark, and farthest to nearest objects, in that order. He finishes his works with “dancing calligraphy” details.
Vios’ plein air works are completed fairly quickly. They typically take three or fewer hours to finish. Works with more detail in the studio might take two to three days to complete, depending on their size. He goes into the studio to paint complex landscapes that might include moving cars or horses, portraits and large-sized paintings.
“The work in the studio is more precise and deliberate,” he said. “You can see the work is refined because you have all the time. It’s a very different experience from plein air.”
Vios’ work is available at the Art Center of Corpus Christi, Victoria Art League, Art Gallery Prudencia in San Antonio and Port Aransas Art Center, among other galleries. His work will be on display at the Third Coast Gallery in Galveston in November.
Vios prefers to paint outside where he can tell stories with a lot of meaning by being onsite. His goal is to become one of the greatest plein air artists of all time.
“Think big,” Vios said.
