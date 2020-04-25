Nina Lopez, a hairstylist at Victoria’s Papillion Deux Salon, won 2020’s Best of the Best for best hairstylist.
She is a newcomer to Best of the Best and has attracted many positive reviews from her clients.
Lopez takes care of a diverse clientele. One mother was so impressed that she took to Facebook to give thanks, writing “thank you for taking care of my son today. You made my day!”
Another satisfied client said that the Papillion Deux Salon is “the best salon ever! I love my styles, Nina.”
Lopez’s clients have also shared how a personal connection makes a difference for Victoria’s best hairstylist.
One client commented on Yelp that she has always used Lopez because of her bubbly and very welcoming personality.
“Even when months go by, I can always count on her to always greet me with (the) best etiquette around- and a perfect haircut with jaw-dropping highlights,” the client wrote.
The Papillion Deux Salon is located at 6412 N. Navarro St. Suite I and accepts walk-ins. The salon also features other hairstylists in the same suite and was voted best hair salon in 2019.
