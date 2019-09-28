Victoria County

Club Westerner

1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria

Available for private events

361-575-9109

clubwesterner.com

Inez Community Center

2511 U.S. 59 North, Inez

Available for private events

361-782-5112

Victoria Community Center

2905 E. North St., Victoria

Available for private events

361-485-3215

victoriatx.org

DeWitt County

Gruenau Hall

1012 Gruenau Road, Yorktown

Available for public events

361-816-7200

gruenauhall@gmail.com

Garfield Hall

9688 Garfield Road, Yorktown

Available for public events

361-564-3258

Yorktown Community Hall

60 Community Hall Road, Yorktown

Available for public events

361-649-4824

Lindenau Hall

22 Streidel Lane, Cuero

Available for private events

361-564-4583

Nordheim Shooting Club

101 W. 9th St., Nordheim

Available for public events

361-935-6306

nordheimshootingclub.com

Turner Hall

SH 111 West, Yoakum

Regular dances with primarily country-Western, polka and waltz music

361-293-5576

Goliad County

Schroeder Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

Country and bluegrass music; live bands

361-573-7002

schroederdancehall.com

Weesatche Dance Hall

140 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884, Weesatche

10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday for dinner

Jukebox music

361-564-3360

