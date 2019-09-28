Victoria County
Club Westerner
1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria
Available for private events
361-575-9109
Inez Community Center
2511 U.S. 59 North, Inez
Available for private events
361-782-5112
Victoria Community Center
2905 E. North St., Victoria
Available for private events
361-485-3215
DeWitt County
Gruenau Hall
1012 Gruenau Road, Yorktown
Available for public events
361-816-7200
Garfield Hall
9688 Garfield Road, Yorktown
Available for public events
361-564-3258
Yorktown Community Hall
60 Community Hall Road, Yorktown
Available for public events
361-649-4824
Lindenau Hall
22 Streidel Lane, Cuero
Available for private events
361-564-4583
Nordheim Shooting Club
101 W. 9th St., Nordheim
Available for public events
361-935-6306
Turner Hall
SH 111 West, Yoakum
Regular dances with primarily country-Western, polka and waltz music
361-293-5576
Goliad County
Schroeder Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Country and bluegrass music; live bands
361-573-7002
Weesatche Dance Hall
140 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884, Weesatche
10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday for dinner
Jukebox music
361-564-3360
