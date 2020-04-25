Days Gone Bye

Days Gone Bye! offers a wide variety of gifts for all occasions. 

 Contributed

Victoria’s locally-focused gift store Days Gone Bye! has worked for years to be part of the community, and now its patrons have shown their love.

Days Gone Bye focuses on more than just gifts. For 2020’s Best of the Best, it won first place for both gifts and antiques and collectibles as well as placed third in home decor.

Store Owner Pat McDonald believes one reason the store stands out from others is because of the meaningful vendors.

“They’ll ask ‘what do you have that represents Victoria?’ and we try to get them to get some coffee,” McDonald said.

That coffee, sold at Days Gone Bye!, is roasted in Victoria by The Box Coffee Bar. But coffee isn’t the only thing McDonald works to promote from meaningful places.

“We do a lot of Texas products and we have some made in the United States,” McDonald said. “We also have a few things in the store that we’re buying from third world countries, so it makes us be real diversified as far as gifts go.”

Days Gone Bye is delivering gift boxes and other over-the-phone orders due to the difficulty for shoppers to come to the store in person.

