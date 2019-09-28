INEZ – Tucked a few blocks off U.S. 59 in Inez, The Bomb Diggity is growing in popularity.
“When we first opened, we kind of knew everybody that was in here,” said Crystal Cantu, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Matt Cantu. “Now, I guess because it is getting so big, we sometimes walk out there and don’t know a soul.
“People drive from all over.”
The Cantus’ restaurant, which opened on New Year’s Day 2018, inherited its name from a food truck that served as the couple’s gateway into the food industry.
“I’ve always been in the oil field, so it kind of all fell into place (with) a downturn in the oil field,” Matt said. “I got tired of sitting at home, had to go do something, so we built the food truck and tinkered with that, (as well as) lots of catering.”
Beyond the joint’s hard-to-miss pinup-themed sign are multiple colorful rooms with memorable interior, described by the Cantus as “retro farmhouse.”
“We wanted to keep the country vibe, but add some flare to it,” Crystal said.
Popular dishes include the rib eye, chicken fried steak smothered in jalapeno gravy, and fish and grits, but customers are constantly greeted with new options each day, she said.
Unlike a lot of spots in the Crossroads, The Bomb Diggity’s menu changes on a daily basis. Those menus are posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page every Tuesday.
In addition to the classics, a full bar whips up featured drinks, like watermelon and cucumber mint martinis to cool off with in the Texas heat or even a banana split colada for dessert.
On any given Friday or Saturday, live music plays from a corner stage overlooking a dance floor.
“We wanted to make sure that it was family friendly for children because that is one thing we enjoy,” Crystal said. “When you have younger kids, you have to go somewhere and kind of want to let loose without your kids being stuck right next to you, so we have the dance floor area and we don’t mind the kids getting up and hanging out.
“It is not like, ‘shh!’ We don’t want to be that kind of place.”
After a meal and few drinks, the Cantus said they hope people leave with “a full belly, relaxation, good friends, good food and good times.”
And, of course, keep coming back for more.
