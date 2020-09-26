Twenty years ago, John and Connie Pierce came up with a recipe for success.
And other than a few cosmetic changes at their restaurant in North Victoria, little has changed since. Double J Eatery, which opened in January 2000, has maintained its reputation as a community-focused restaurant run by a family whose top priority is food.
Double J Eatery gets its name from the elder John and his son, but there’s a lot of other people who contribute to its popularity.
The Pierce family moved to Victoria from Morgan City, La. in the 1980s and have been here ever since.
“We grew up around food and cooking in south Louisiana, so everything was centered on food,” the couple's daugher Lauren Tagliabue said.
Tagliabue partnered with her brother to create a catering option for the restaurant. They now have their own catering company called Back Door Catering in addition to Double J Eatery’s catering business.
She said said customers often give compliments about the restaurant’s friendly staff.
Tagliabue said she thought she could speak for all the staff when she said, “I like seeing our regulars every day and putting a smile on their face.”
The restaurant offers drive-thru and curbside pickup.
Double J Eatery is accessible to a large swath of Crossroads residents. The most ordered item on the menu is, of course, the chicken fried steak.
The steaks are hand-cut every morning and made to order.
“I think ours is the best,” Tagliabue said. “I mean, the breading station, the person who works that, by the end of the day, their arms are tired because, you know, we kind of hammer it down.”
She said this process makes the chicken fried steak especially tender, and the breading does not come off when you slice into it, either.
Other favorite menu items include the sweet potato fries, and people come sometimes just to order 20- and 30-ounce cups of Double J Eatery’s homemade ranch and jalapeno ranch dressings.
“We’re foodies, so we’re not going to send out food that doesn’t taste good. We’ll start over,” Tagliabue said. “We really take pride in serving tasty food, and we have a great staff, too, that goes out on our jobs and caters to the customers and their needs.
Advocate reporter Ciara McCarthy contributed to this story.
