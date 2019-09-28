Carrie and Chelsea Lacy embraced each other after a Black and White summer basketball championship win over Mumphord’s BBQ in late June at the District Event Center.
The sight of the two sisters on the court was familiar for any Victoria West fan in attendance.
Carrie and Chelsea played two seasons with the Warriors before Chelsea left for Texas A&M Corpus Christi in 2017.
“It was fun to be playing together again,” Carrie said. “It brought back a lot of memories.”
The sisters helped the Alexander and Marek team overcome a 12-point deficit to defeat Mumphord’s BBQ team 48-39.
The team consisted of current and past West players Kennedy Youngblood, Taizhae Grant, Julie Jimenez, Cameron Lamar and Daizha Harris.
“I’m just glad I got to play with her,” Carrie said. “It felt like old times with it being the same group of players having fun and playing basketball.”
It was the first time in over a year that the league was back in action after roof, wall and floor damage caused by Hurricane Harvey forced the front and back of the Liberty District Event Center gymnasiums to be condemned.
Carrie joined the Black and White League five years ago and has played every summer, since with the hope of improving her game.
The extra work paid off after she helped the Warriors reach the playoffs each of her four years on varsity.
“It’s been fun,” Carrie said. “There were times when she would yell at me again but overall, it was fun and I enjoyed playing with her.”
Carrie was an all-state selection her senior year and the District 30-5A most valuable player. She was also named the Victoria Advocate Most Valuable Player back-to-back seasons after averaging 15.1 points per game, 3.4 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals.
“She plays amazing, and that’s what makes it fun to watch her,” Chelsea said. “I’m glad I got to play with her again.”
Carrie and Chelsea hope other female athletes will participate in the Black and White summer league to improve their skills.
The Black and White league, which is for girls, began in 2010 after the Red and White league split.
The Red and White league, which was founded by former Victoria High basketball coach and current Victoria East girls’ golf coach Mike Smith in the 1980s, consisted of boys and girls playing together. Now the Red and White league is for boys only.
“They get to improve over the summer, work out and play against athletes who are stronger and more athletic,” Chelsea said. “It helps them get better for the season before it starts.”
Carrie will continue her basketball career at Western Texas College, a junior college in Snyder.
Chelsea won’t play sports but will transfer from A&M-Corpus Christi to Texas Women’s College in Denton.
“It helps players see what they need to work on and focus on,” Carrie said. “It helps me get ready for college. We’re having fun while helping each other get better.”
