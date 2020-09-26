John Brackenridge moved to Jackson County in the 1850s, hoping to find a place to settle his family.
Almost 170 years later, the land where Brackenridge moved his family has become Edna's Brackenridge Park and Campground. The space continues to be a haven for families from throughout the Crossroads, who travel to the scenic park to fish and explore nature.
These families include people like James and Edith Harris, who made the park their home for almost a year. The park is a literal home to numerous seasonal residents who live in trailers in the park. The couple moved there in November 2018 and sold their home in nearby Vanderbilt. The couple enjoyed the park for the opportunity to watch the park's wildlife, take their dogs for walks and have their grandchildren come visit and explore the great outdoors with them.
"There’s no meanness out here," Edith Harris said.
John and Maggie Blankenship have been making family memories on the shores of Lake Texana for almost 20 years. The couple frequently visit the park, including with their two grandchildren.
This year, many of the park's most beloved traditions, including the annual chili spill and Halloween trail and carnival, are postponed because of COVID-19. But the park's numerous opportunities for outdoor fun are a great option for families looking to spend time outside. At this point in the pandemic, most research suggests that the risk of spreading the virus is much lower in an outdoor space compared to an indoor facility, so spending time fishing on Lake Texana is likely to be a safer option then, say, meeting with friends inside someone's home.
The park has numerous sporting facilities, plus disc golf, historical sites, fishing, camping and hiking. There are 125 miles of shoreline along the lake, and the water is stocked with fish including catfish, bass, and crappie. You can also find plenty of history in the park, like the Texana Church, which was originally built in 1859 in the town of Texana. It was later moved to Edna before it was returned to the park in 2001.
What distinguishes the Brackenridge Recreation Complex, said marketing coordinator Bridget Bustos, is the quantity of things to do there year-round.The complex is home to 240-acre Brackenridge Park and Campground and 590-acre Texana Park, as well as a main events center owned and operated by the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority.
"It’s a family fun atmosphere," Bustos said. "You can’t beat the coziness of being around a campfire with your family."
Advocate reporter Ciara McCarthy contributed to this story.
