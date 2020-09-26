GOLIAD — Tucked just off the Goliad Courthouse Square, the Branch River Park is an oasis of soft grass, fresh air and recreation.
“It’s nice green space,” said Park Program Coordinator Michael Gramley, of the San Antonio River Authority.
With the historic Goliad County Courthouse and a state park both within walking distance, the Branch River Park is a must-visit destination for those visiting the town.
Donated by Goliad resident Elizabeth Branch in memory of her husband - David Branch, who loved the San Antonio River - the park offers a peaceful, natural escape for all ages.
The park is managed by the San Antonio River Authority.
The park's 4.2 acres and close proximity to restaurants and cafes on the square makes it an ideal place to enjoy an outdoor meal or snack.
Although tables are available, River Authority officials also recommend having a picnic underneath the park's heritage live oak trees.
Come fall, the park's pecan trees produce plenty for adventurous foragers to have a picnic of their own, said Gramley, speaking from experience.
“I’ve eaten a lot of pecans in my time,” he said, chuckling.
For those wishing to get some exercise, a nine-hole disc golf course winds through the park.
The well-manicured lawn welcomes visitors to enjoy any manner out outdoor activities.
The park is also a jumping - off point for nearby natural wonders, such as a the San Antonio River and Ferry Street river access site.
Visitors are welcome to paddle or simply stroll along the river, where abundant native wildlife can be observed.
Egrets, herons, ducks and other waterfowl claim the body of water as home, Gramley said. During many days of the year, songbirds fill the quiet space with their cheerful chatter.
Foxes, turtles, deer and fish also call that space home.
Much of the Angel of Goliad Hike and Bike Trail’s 2.5- mile stretch along the river. The trail claims Branch Park as a starting point.
Walkers, cyclists and runners are free to follow the paved trail to a number of historical sites, including the Goliad State Park and Historic Site; Angel of Goliad statue, which honors Panchita Alvarez; and Fannin Memorial Monument.
“It’s accessible to everyone,” Gramley said.
